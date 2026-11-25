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Russia has denied any role in the alleged arson attempt.

Estonia intends to close the crossings from 1 December for at least six months, saying Russian security services attempted to set fire to an Estonian defence company.

Estonia’s decision to shut its land crossings with Russia has drawn an angry response from Moscow, which accused the NATO and European Union member of a series of…

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Estonia’s decision to shut its land crossings with Russia has drawn an angry response from Moscow, which accused the NATO and European Union member of a series of hostile acts “on the ⁠verge of triggering open war.”

Estonia intends to close the crossings from 1 December for at least six months, saying Russian security services attempted to set fire to an Estonian defence company.

Russia has denied any role in the alleged arson attempt.

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued its statement after summoning Estonia’s charge d’affaires in Moscow to deliver a formal protest against Tallinn’s border decision.

In a wide-ranging list of accusations, Moscow claimed Estonia had secretly permitted Ukraine to use its airspace to strike Russian targets.

It also alleged that Estonia was attempting to restrict the movement of Russian cargo ships in the Baltic Sea, had prohibited the transit of Russian ‌and Belarusian grain, was pursuing restrictions on the Russian language and was threatening to shut down the Russian Orthodox Church.

“The Russian side reserves the right to take ⁠comprehensive political and diplomatic measures aimed at protecting Russia’s national interests and the legitimate rights of ‌its citizens,” the ministry said.

Estonia’s Foreign Ministry did not address every allegation in its response but rejected the claim that it permits Ukrainian military activity from its territory.

Estonia plans to close border crossings with Russia from 1 December

“While we generally do not comment on or engage with Russian propaganda narratives, in this case we can reiterate that Estonia has never allowed, and ⁠will never allow, its territory to be used for military operations by another country,” it said.

“Other countries ⁠in our region have also made this position clear,” the ministry added.

Russia has repeatedly accused Estonia and other NATO members around the Baltic Sea of allowing Ukrainian drones to pass through their airspace.

Ukrainian drones have frequently crossed into NATO airspace, with Kyiv attributing the incursions to Russian signal jamming.

NATO countries have consistently denied deliberately permitting the drones to enter their airspace and have blamed Russia for the incursions, ‌saying Moscow bears responsibility for launching the war against Ukraine in 2022.

Finland summons Russian envoy, condemns attacks in Ukraine

Separately, Finland said it had summoned Russia’s ambassador after a Russian helicopter was suspected of breaching Finnish airspace. Helsinki also condemned Moscow’s attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine.

“We strongly condemn Russia’s illegal war of aggression and its escalating strikes against civilian targets in Ukraine. We stand in solidarity with Denmark, Poland and our other European partners,” the foreign ministry said on X.

It described Russia’s “dangerous and reckless actions in Europe” as “unacceptable”.

The summons followed an attack on Saturday that struck the Russian cargo ship Sparta II with a Ukrainian drone in international waters in the Gulf of Finland. The incident sparked a fire, forced the crew to evacuate and left one person with minor injuries.

Only hours later, a Russian helicopter was suspected of entering Finland’s airspace.

Finnish authorities, assisted by Estonian and Russian rescue vessels, extinguished the blaze after the ship drifted into Finnish waters and was anchored roughly 90 kilometres east of Helsinki.

The vessel was towed out of Finnish waters to Russia yesterday evening.

“Ukraine has the right to defend itself against Russia’s illegal aggression,” the foreign ministry said.

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