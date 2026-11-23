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The incident came as Israel and Hamas continued to accuse one another of breaching a ceasefire that took effect in October 2025, following two years of war sparked…

Israeli fire killed four people in Gaza, including three who died when a vehicle carrying food aid was struck, the territory’s civil defence agency said.

Israeli fire killed four people in Gaza, including three who died when a vehicle carrying food aid was struck, the territory’s civil defence agency said. The incident came…

Israeli fire killed four people in Gaza, including three who died when a vehicle carrying food aid was struck, the territory’s civil defence agency said.

The incident came as Israel and Hamas continued to accuse one another of breaching a ceasefire that took effect in October 2025, following two years of war sparked by the Hamas attacks of 7 October 2023.

Mahmoud Bassal, spokesman for Gaza’s civil defence agency, said an Israeli drone hit a vehicle carrying food for displaced Palestinians in the Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood of Gaza City. Three people were killed and several others wounded, he said.

Abu Zein Al-Daya, who witnessed the strike, said the vehicle was preparing to stop and hand out food and drinks to children when it was hit by a missile.

The remains of the van that was transporting food rations

The Israeli military said it had “struck several military operatives in the area”, but did not provide further details.

Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City said it had received the bodies of three men killed in the strike.

Gaza’s civil defence, a rescue service operating under Hamas authority, also reported that another person had been killed by Israeli gunfire in Jabalia al-Balad, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Al-Shifa Hospital said it had received the body of a man killed in that incident.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, in central Gaza, crowds gathered to mourn four men killed in an airstrike southwest of Bureij refugee camp the previous day.

The Israeli military said its forces had “struck several terrorists” from Hamas’s military wing “while they were meeting to advance terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops in central Gaza”.

Palestinians attend a funeral ceremony for the four men killed in the attack near the Bureij Refugee Camp

“Where is the truce that Netanyahu claims?” asked Mahdi Abu Gharqud, whose brother was among those killed, referring to Israel’s caretaker prime minister.

“The entire world has abandoned us, assuming the war in Gaza has ended, yet these days are even worse than the actual fighting,” he said.

More than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire began, according to Gaza’s health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are regarded as reliable by the United Nations.

During the same period, the Israeli military said seven of its soldiers and one civilian contractor had been killed.