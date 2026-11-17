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The Israeli military confirmed that Mr Abu Younis died in an overnight strike in southern Gaza. It said he had taken command of the Rafah brigade after his…

Samir Abu Younis, 53, who led Hamas’s Rafah brigade, was killed yesterday, the armed wing of the Palestinian militant group, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said.

A Hamas commander who helped plan and direct the 7 October 2023 assault on Israel has been killed in an Israeli airstrike, according to the group and the…

A Hamas commander who helped plan and direct the 7 October 2023 assault on Israel has been killed in an Israeli airstrike, according to the group and the Israeli military.

Samir Abu Younis, 53, who led Hamas’s Rafah brigade, was killed yesterday, the armed wing of the Palestinian militant group, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said.

The Israeli military confirmed that Mr Abu Younis died in an overnight strike in southern Gaza. It said he had taken command of the Rafah brigade after his predecessor, Nael Abu Obeid, was killed on 15 September.

Medics reported that Mr Abu Younis was killed and several other people were wounded when an airstrike hit him on a street in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza.

Hamas said his funeral would take place this afternoon in Khan Younis.

A ceasefire reached in October 2025 brought an end to the Israel-Gaza war’s most intense fighting, but Israeli strikes have continued and Hamas has not disarmed.

Gaza health authorities say at least 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the truce took effect. Five Israeli soldiers have also been killed.

Palestinian authorities say more than 74,000 people have died in Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, launched after Hamas-led fighters killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel during the 7 October attack.