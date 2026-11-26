This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Prince Harrison Jalla, chairman of the Advocacy for Nigeria Football Reform Initiative, said the ruling represented a “shame and embarrassment” for CAF as the continent’s governing body. He…

Fanny Amun, a former Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), condemned what he called CAF’s “haste” in seeking to overturn Senegal’s victory. “The reversal of the AFCON…

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that restored Senegal’s AFCON 2025 title has been branded a major embarrassment for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) by…

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that restored Senegal’s AFCON 2025 title has been branded a major embarrassment for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) by senior figures in the game.

Fanny Amun, a former Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), condemned what he called CAF’s “haste” in seeking to overturn Senegal’s victory. “The reversal of the AFCON victory will be controversial forever. This is not a good reference point,” he said.

Prince Harrison Jalla, chairman of the Advocacy for Nigeria Football Reform Initiative, said the ruling represented a “shame and embarrassment” for CAF as the continent’s governing body. He maintained that African football stakeholders and fans should not bear the blame, having strongly rejected CAF’s initial decision.