 Skip to content
Friday, October 30, 2026 18 Jumada al-Ula 1448 AH Fajr 04:30
Muqdisho 25°C
Breaking: Africa Battles Ebola Surge as Ministers Reject
Breaking News
Africa Battles Ebola Surge as Ministers RejectUganda Begins Withdrawing Troops From Somalia After Nearly 20 YearsUganda oo bilowday inay ciidamadeeda kala baxdo Soomaaliya ku dhowaad 20 sano kaddibCAF Scraps Four-Year AFCON Plan, Keeps Biennial Tournament ScheduleRwandan Man Convicted in U.S. of Lying About Role in 1994 GenocidePutin Praises Musk’s Genius as Russia Works to Catch Up With StarlinkAfrica Battles Ebola Surge as Ministers RejectUganda Begins Withdrawing Troops From Somalia After Nearly 20 YearsUganda oo bilowday inay ciidamadeeda kala baxdo Soomaaliya ku dhowaad 20 sano kaddibCAF Scraps Four-Year AFCON Plan, Keeps Biennial Tournament ScheduleRwandan Man Convicted in U.S. of Lying About Role in 1994 GenocidePutin Praises Musk’s Genius as Russia Works to Catch Up With Starlink
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom West-Africa News English

CAF Scraps Four-Year AFCON Plan, Keeps Biennial Tournament Schedule

Follow
By Adam Omar October 30, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 5 hours ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
CAF Scraps Four-Year AFCON Plan, Retains Biennial Tournament

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments will continue to be held every two years after the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) executive committee unanimously approved a reversal of its previously announced four-year cycle, the confederation said in an official statement. The decision follows a review of CAF’s earlier proposal to move AFCON to a quadrennial schedule while launching a biennial Africa Nations League.

CAF said the proposed Nations League would need several years to build the financial resources and development gains required to make its competitions globally competitive and financially sustainable.

- Advertisement -

CAF President Patrice Motsepe said maintaining the two-year AFCON schedule was in the best interests of African football, the confederation’s 54 member associations and African players representing clubs overseas.

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 655 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from West-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.