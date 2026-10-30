CAF Scraps Four-Year AFCON Plan, Keeps Biennial Tournament Schedule

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CAF President Patrice Motsepe said maintaining the two-year AFCON schedule was in the best interests of African football, the confederation’s 54 member associations and African players representing clubs…

CAF said the proposed Nations League would need several years to build the financial resources and development gains required to make its competitions globally competitive and financially sustainable.

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments will continue to be held every two years after the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) executive committee unanimously approved a reversal of…

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments will continue to be held every two years after the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) executive committee unanimously approved a reversal of its previously announced four-year cycle, the confederation said in an official statement. The decision follows a review of CAF’s earlier proposal to move AFCON to a quadrennial schedule while launching a biennial Africa Nations League.

CAF said the proposed Nations League would need several years to build the financial resources and development gains required to make its competitions globally competitive and financially sustainable.

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CAF President Patrice Motsepe said maintaining the two-year AFCON schedule was in the best interests of African football, the confederation’s 54 member associations and African players representing clubs overseas.