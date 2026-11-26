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Opposition parties could still appeal the judgment. The ruling does not itself determine whether Ramaphosa committed any wrongdoing. The controversy, which erupted in 2022, has continued to shadow…

The Western Cape High Court ruled that the panel acted unlawfully, exceeded the scope of its mandate and made errors in law. It consequently set aside the report…

President Cyril Ramaphosa has prevailed in a court battle over a parliamentary independent panel’s finding that he had a case to answer regarding the theft of $580,000 from…

President Cyril Ramaphosa has prevailed in a court battle over a parliamentary independent panel’s finding that he had a case to answer regarding the theft of $580,000 from his Phala Phala farm.

The Western Cape High Court ruled that the panel acted unlawfully, exceeded the scope of its mandate and made errors in law. It consequently set aside the report in full, removing the foundation of the impeachment process now under way.

Opposition parties could still appeal the judgment. The ruling does not itself determine whether Ramaphosa committed any wrongdoing. The controversy, which erupted in 2022, has continued to shadow his presidency even after several investigations cleared him of wrongdoing.