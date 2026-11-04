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Democrats oo ku guuleystay Aqalka Wakiillada US, si buuxdana ula wareegay gacan ku haynta Congress-kaUN Plans Withdrawal of Peacekeeping Mission From Western SaharaTrump Says U.S. Will End $4 Billion in Annual Aid to IsraelDemocrats Projected to Hold Key Georgia Senate Seat in U.S. MidtermsXildhibaan ka tirsan Garissa oo codbixiyeyaasha ugu baaqay inay hubiyaan musharraxiinta ka hor inta aysan dooranPuntland State Health Minister Pledges World-Class Hospital to Expand Somalia’s Medical ServicesDemocrats oo ku guuleystay Aqalka Wakiillada US, si buuxdana ula wareegay gacan ku haynta Congress-kaUN Plans Withdrawal of Peacekeeping Mission From Western SaharaTrump Says U.S. Will End $4 Billion in Annual Aid to IsraelDemocrats Projected to Hold Key Georgia Senate Seat in U.S. MidtermsXildhibaan ka tirsan Garissa oo codbixiyeyaasha ugu baaqay inay hubiyaan musharraxiinta ka hor inta aysan dooranPuntland State Health Minister Pledges World-Class Hospital to Expand Somalia’s Medical Services
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UN Plans Withdrawal of Peacekeeping Mission From Western Sahara

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By Newsroom November 4, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
UN to Withdraw Peacekeeping Mission from Western Sahara
UN to Withdraw Peacekeeping Mission from Western Sahara

The United Nations is preparing for the possible withdrawal of its peacekeeping mission from Western Sahara after Russia and the United States vetoed competing proposals to extend the 35-year deployment. Established in 1991, the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) monitors a ceasefire and supports efforts to reach a political settlement between Morocco and the pro-independence Polisario Front.

The Security Council dispute centred on a US-backed plan to renew MINURSO’s mandate while making Morocco’s autonomy proposal the focal point of negotiations. Russia rejected the initiative, saying it tilted toward Morocco and risked prejudging unresolved sovereignty issues. Washington then vetoed Moscow’s rival proposal.

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UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the deadlock could raise the risk of renewed hostilities and called on both sides to show restraint. He again stressed the importance of upholding the Sahrawi people’s right to self-determination. Morocco controls most of Western Sahara, while the Polisario Front continues to seek an independent state.

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Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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