UN Plans Withdrawal of Peacekeeping Mission From Western Sahara

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UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the deadlock could raise the risk of renewed hostilities and called on both sides to show restraint. He again stressed the…

The Security Council dispute centred on a US-backed plan to renew MINURSO’s mandate while making Morocco’s autonomy proposal the focal point of negotiations. Russia rejected the initiative, saying…

The United Nations is preparing for the possible withdrawal of its peacekeeping mission from Western Sahara after Russia and the United States vetoed competing proposals to extend the…

The United Nations is preparing for the possible withdrawal of its peacekeeping mission from Western Sahara after Russia and the United States vetoed competing proposals to extend the 35-year deployment. Established in 1991, the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) monitors a ceasefire and supports efforts to reach a political settlement between Morocco and the pro-independence Polisario Front.

The Security Council dispute centred on a US-backed plan to renew MINURSO’s mandate while making Morocco’s autonomy proposal the focal point of negotiations. Russia rejected the initiative, saying it tilted toward Morocco and risked prejudging unresolved sovereignty issues. Washington then vetoed Moscow’s rival proposal.

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UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the deadlock could raise the risk of renewed hostilities and called on both sides to show restraint. He again stressed the importance of upholding the Sahrawi people’s right to self-determination. Morocco controls most of Western Sahara, while the Polisario Front continues to seek an independent state.