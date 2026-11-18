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“While this is a significant setback, countries are already taking action to bring their outbreaks under control. Bolivia, Mexico, and the United States are implementing measures to strengthen…

Bolivia and Mexico have also been stripped of their measles elimination status, according to the Americas arm of the World Health Organization.

After 26 years of hard-won protection, the United States has lost its measles elimination status, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said, following more than a year of…

After 26 years of hard-won protection, the United States has lost its measles elimination status, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said, following more than a year of uninterrupted transmission of the highly contagious virus.

Bolivia and Mexico have also been stripped of their measles elimination status, according to the Americas arm of the World Health Organization.

“While this is a significant setback, countries are already taking action to bring their outbreaks under control. Bolivia, Mexico, and the United States are implementing measures to strengthen vaccination, surveillance, and outbreak response,” PAHO Director Jarbas Barbosa said during a media briefing.

Measles elimination is not merely a public health label, Barbosa said. The designation indicates that a virus has not circulated continuously for an extended period, helping protect people from preventable illness, hospitalisation, and death.

To recover its measles elimination status, PAHO officials said the US must submit a corrective action plan detailing the strategies and measures it will use to contain transmission. It must then demonstrate that the virus has been eliminated for 12 months.

The US is expected to submit the plan in the coming weeks, said Dr Daniel Salas, executive manager of PAHO’s Special Program for Comprehensive Immunization.

US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr has expressed doubts over the safety of measles vaccines

Cases rise under US Health Secretary

The surge in US measles cases has come alongside falling immunisation rates and growing vaccine hesitancy under US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, who has spent years questioning the safety of measles vaccines without scientific evidence.

As of 12 November, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had confirmed 5,412 measles cases and six deaths. States have reported 10 deaths from the highly contagious virus so far this year.

In a statement posted on its website, the CDC said it remained committed to ending measles outbreaks and protecting Americans. The agency said it would work to restore the country’s elimination status by giving states the tools they need and providing sustained national leadership.

“The measles elimination designation is not what protects Americans, vaccination does,” CDC Director Erica Schwartz said in the statement.

Pennsylvania has recorded the highest number of measles-related deaths among US states, with seven. Wisconsin has reported two deaths, while New York state recorded its first measles-associated ‌death ⁠in more than 30 years, involving a child.

“For most people, losing measles elimination status may seem like something that doesn’t affect them. But if you’re a parent of a baby under a year old, your life is going to change,” said Daniel Jernigan, former director of the CDC’s National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases.

“You’ll need to be more cautious of being in crowds or travelling on a plane to grandparents since the risk of your baby coming in contact with someone with measles will be getting increasingly higher.”