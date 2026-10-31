Chad and France to Resume Joint Exercises as Relations Improve

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Relations between Chad and its former colonial power deteriorated sharply after President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno ended the countries’ military cooperation agreement in November 2024. French troops subsequently…

Xavier Rival, spokesperson for the French Chief of Defence Staff, said the stopover will form part of a joint exercise involving the armed forces of Côte d'Ivoire, Gabon…

French fighter jets and a transport aircraft will stop in Chad in November for military training with Chadian forces, a move signaling efforts by both countries to repair…

French fighter jets and a transport aircraft will stop in Chad in November for military training with Chadian forces, a move signaling efforts by both countries to repair relations strained in 2024.

Xavier Rival, spokesperson for the French Chief of Defence Staff, said the stopover will form part of a joint exercise involving the armed forces of Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon and France.

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Relations between Chad and its former colonial power deteriorated sharply after President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno ended the countries’ military cooperation agreement in November 2024. French troops subsequently completed their withdrawal from Chad in early 2025.