 Skip to content
Saturday, October 31, 2026 19 Jumada al-Ula 1448 AH Sunrise 05:41
Muqdisho 26°C
Breaking: Chad and France to Resume Joint Exercises as Relations Improve
Breaking News
Chad and France to Resume Joint Exercises as Relations ImproveEvacuation Begins in Besieged Ukrainian City of Oleshky During TruceSoomaaliya: Qaran laba jeer la duminayo iyo hoggaan aan taariikhda waxba ka baranLiberia Considers Law to Limit Duration of Marital EngagementsAfrica Battles Ebola Surge as Ministers RejectUganda Begins Withdrawing Troops From Somalia After Nearly 20 YearsChad and France to Resume Joint Exercises as Relations ImproveEvacuation Begins in Besieged Ukrainian City of Oleshky During TruceSoomaaliya: Qaran laba jeer la duminayo iyo hoggaan aan taariikhda waxba ka baranLiberia Considers Law to Limit Duration of Marital EngagementsAfrica Battles Ebola Surge as Ministers RejectUganda Begins Withdrawing Troops From Somalia After Nearly 20 Years
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Central-Africa News English

Chad and France to Resume Joint Exercises as Relations Improve

Follow
By Newsroom October 31, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 10 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Chad Quietly Revives French Defense Partnership
Chad Quietly Reestablishes Its Defense Partnership With France

French fighter jets and a transport aircraft will stop in Chad in November for military training with Chadian forces, a move signaling efforts by both countries to repair relations strained in 2024.

Xavier Rival, spokesperson for the French Chief of Defence Staff, said the stopover will form part of a joint exercise involving the armed forces of Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon and France.

- Advertisement -

Relations between Chad and its former colonial power deteriorated sharply after President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno ended the countries’ military cooperation agreement in November 2024. French troops subsequently completed their withdrawal from Chad in early 2025.

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 1,192 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Central-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.