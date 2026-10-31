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Kenya, Russia Agree to Halt Recruitment of Kenyans Into Russian MilitaryMuwaadin Soomaaliyeed oo lagu ganaaxay Sh370,000 kadib markii uu si sharci-darro ah ku joogay KenyaMasar iyo Soomaaliya oo shirkii Russia-Africa kaga wada hadlay amniga gobolka‘Haddii aadan joojin, dhammaanteen way na dilayaan’: Burcad-badeedda Soomaalida oo si xooggan dib ugu soo rogaal-celiyaySomalia’s Aden Madobe Meets Ethiopian Military Officials as South West State Tensions RiseLiberia to Assume Historic Presidency of UN Security CouncilKenya, Russia Agree to Halt Recruitment of Kenyans Into Russian MilitaryMuwaadin Soomaaliyeed oo lagu ganaaxay Sh370,000 kadib markii uu si sharci-darro ah ku joogay KenyaMasar iyo Soomaaliya oo shirkii Russia-Africa kaga wada hadlay amniga gobolka‘Haddii aadan joojin, dhammaanteen way na dilayaan’: Burcad-badeedda Soomaalida oo si xooggan dib ugu soo rogaal-celiyaySomalia’s Aden Madobe Meets Ethiopian Military Officials as South West State Tensions RiseLiberia to Assume Historic Presidency of UN Security Council
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Liberia to Assume Historic Presidency of UN Security Council

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By Adam Omar October 31, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 4 hours ago 1-minute read
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UN Welcomes Libyan Deal to Move Toward National Elections
UN Welcomes Libyan Deal to Move Toward National Elections

Liberia is preparing for a historic return to the center of global diplomacy as President Joseph Boakai launches the government initiative, “Road to the United Nations Security Council Presidency.” The campaign comes ahead of Liberia’s first assumption of the Council’s rotating presidency in 65 years.

“The international order is being shaped now, and Liberia is at the table,” Boakai said at an event commemorating UN Day in Liberia. The gathering was held under the theme: “Liberia on the United Nations Security Council: From Sustaining Peace at Home to Advancing Peace and Security Globally.”

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Boakai described Liberia’s 2025 election to the Council for the 2026-2027 term as a historic milestone, saying it demonstrates the country’s “renewed engagement in international affairs”.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 657 published stories
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