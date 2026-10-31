Liberia to Assume Historic Presidency of UN Security Council

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Boakai described Liberia’s 2025 election to the Council for the 2026-2027 term as a historic milestone, saying it demonstrates the country’s “renewed engagement in international affairs”.

“The international order is being shaped now, and Liberia is at the table,” Boakai said at an event commemorating UN Day in Liberia. The gathering was held under…

Liberia is preparing for a historic return to the center of global diplomacy as President Joseph Boakai launches the government initiative, “Road to the United Nations Security Council…

Liberia is preparing for a historic return to the center of global diplomacy as President Joseph Boakai launches the government initiative, “Road to the United Nations Security Council Presidency.” The campaign comes ahead of Liberia’s first assumption of the Council’s rotating presidency in 65 years.

“The international order is being shaped now, and Liberia is at the table,” Boakai said at an event commemorating UN Day in Liberia. The gathering was held under the theme: “Liberia on the United Nations Security Council: From Sustaining Peace at Home to Advancing Peace and Security Globally.”

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Boakai described Liberia’s 2025 election to the Council for the 2026-2027 term as a historic milestone, saying it demonstrates the country’s “renewed engagement in international affairs”.