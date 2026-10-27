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Tuesday, October 27, 2026 15 Jumada al-Ula 1448 AH Asr 15:03
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Breaking: Central African Republic War Crimes Court Faces Collapse
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Central African Republic War Crimes Court Faces Collapse

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By Newsroom October 27, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 13 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
CAR War Crimes Court Faces Collapse

Suspected perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Central African Republic (CAR), including senior officials, risk evading justice unless the country’s Special Criminal Court (SCC) receives urgent funding, Amnesty International has warned.

In a report published in October 2026, the organisation said the court, inaugurated in 2018, had heard six cases and convicted 19 people of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Victims in one case were also awarded reparations.

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Yet many survivors of atrocities committed during the 2003 coup and the 2012-2014 armed conflict continue to wait for those responsible to face prosecution.

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