Central African Republic War Crimes Court Faces Collapse

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Yet many survivors of atrocities committed during the 2003 coup and the 2012-2014 armed conflict continue to wait for those responsible to face prosecution.

In a report published in October 2026, the organisation said the court, inaugurated in 2018, had heard six cases and convicted 19 people of war crimes and crimes…

Suspected perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Central African Republic (CAR), including senior officials, risk evading justice unless the country’s Special Criminal Court (SCC)…

Suspected perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Central African Republic (CAR), including senior officials, risk evading justice unless the country’s Special Criminal Court (SCC) receives urgent funding, Amnesty International has warned.

In a report published in October 2026, the organisation said the court, inaugurated in 2018, had heard six cases and convicted 19 people of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Victims in one case were also awarded reparations.

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Yet many survivors of atrocities committed during the 2003 coup and the 2012-2014 armed conflict continue to wait for those responsible to face prosecution.