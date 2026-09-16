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US Imposes Visa Curbs on South Africa Over ‘Race Discrimination’

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By Newsroom September 16, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 31 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
US Imposes Visa Curbs on South Africa Over 'Race Discrimination'

Washington has imposed visa restrictions on people it accuses of discriminating against South Africa’s white minority, deepening an already tense relationship between the United States and Pretoria. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the measures would target individuals allegedly involved in what Washington calls race-based discrimination, incitement to violence or efforts to facilitate land confiscation without compensation. No names were released.

South Africa has repeatedly rejected US allegations of discrimination and persecution against white citizens. Pretoria says its land-reform policies seek to address inequalities inherited from apartheid and do not permit the arbitrary seizure of property.

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