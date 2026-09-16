NISA arrests 11 suspected al-Shabab operatives in security operations

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In a statement issued Tuesday, the agency said its forces detained 11 suspected operatives associated with the networks. NISA said the suspects were allegedly preparing activities that posed…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) says it has broken up several al-Shabab networks accused of seeking to infiltrate Mogadishu and nearby areas.

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) says it has broken up several al-Shabab networks accused of seeking to infiltrate Mogadishu and nearby areas. In…

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Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) says it has broken up several al-Shabab networks accused of seeking to infiltrate Mogadishu and nearby areas.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the agency said its forces detained 11 suspected operatives associated with the networks. NISA said the suspects were allegedly preparing activities that posed a threat to security.

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The operations took place in Darussalam, Garasbaley, Kahda, Daynile and Afgoye as part of planned security measures.

“Our forces also seized weapons and other materials that the suspects allegedly intended to use in planned attacks,” the statement added.

NISA said the raids form part of continuing efforts to disrupt al-Shabab and other militant groups seeking to carry out attacks, destabilize the country and endanger civilians.

Al-Shabab, which is linked to al-Qaeda, continues to stage attacks in Somalia despite sustained military operations by Somali forces and international partners.