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Wednesday, September 16, 2026 3 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH Dhuhr 11:53
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Breaking: Boko Haram Denies Reported Ceasefire Agreement With Nigerian Government
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Boko Haram Denies Reported Ceasefire Agreement With Nigerian Government

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By Adam Omar September 16, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 5 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Boko Haram Denies Reported Ceasefire Deal With Nigerian Govt

Boko Haram has rejected reports that it agreed to a ceasefire with the Nigerian government, calling the claims untrue. In a video message, the group’s Sharia judge, Mallam Abdulrahman, said its leadership had approved no truce, while acknowledging that reconciliation could be pursued within the principles of Islam.

He accused the government of deceiving the public and called on fighters not to lose heart over the reported ceasefire. The denial comes after claims that authorities had secretly struck a deal with a faction commanded by Bakura Doro, reportedly as part of efforts to secure the release of more than 300 civilians abducted in Borno State in March.

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According to those reports, the alleged agreement had been in effect since June and included a ransom payment—an assertion the government has denied. Nigerian authorities have not verified that any ceasefire exists, while the presidency referred inquiries to the National Security Adviser or the Defence Ministry.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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