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South African Women Need Protection, Not Warnings, Human Rights Watch Says

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By Newsroom September 22, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 52 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
South African Women Need Protection, Not Warnings, Says HRW

The discovery of several women’s bodies on the outskirts of Johannesburg has sparked fear, anger and outrage across South Africa. Police said all of the victims were found naked or partially clothed, while some showed signs of bruising.

Authorities have detained at least three suspects as investigators work to determine whether the killings are connected.

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The deaths are not isolated acts of violence, but part of South Africa’s long-running gender-based violence crisis, writes Stacey-Leigh Manuel for Human Rights Watch.

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Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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