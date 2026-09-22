South African Women Need Protection, Not Warnings, Human Rights Watch Says

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Authorities have detained at least three suspects as investigators work to determine whether the killings are connected.

The discovery of several women’s bodies on the outskirts of Johannesburg has sparked fear, anger and outrage across South Africa. Police said all of the victims were found…

The discovery of several women’s bodies on the outskirts of Johannesburg has sparked fear, anger and outrage across South Africa. Police said all of the victims were found…

The discovery of several women’s bodies on the outskirts of Johannesburg has sparked fear, anger and outrage across South Africa. Police said all of the victims were found naked or partially clothed, while some showed signs of bruising.

Authorities have detained at least three suspects as investigators work to determine whether the killings are connected.

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The deaths are not isolated acts of violence, but part of South Africa’s long-running gender-based violence crisis, writes Stacey-Leigh Manuel for Human Rights Watch.