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South African President Vows Justice After More Women’s Bodies Are Found

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By Newsroom September 16, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
South African President Vows Justice As More Women's Bodies Found

The discovery of eight women’s bodies across Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, since July has triggered a major police investigation and growing fears that the deaths may be connected. Several victims were found naked or partially clothed, while some appeared to have suffered possible sexual violence.

Authorities have stopped short of confirming that a serial killer is involved, but are examining whether a single perpetrator or a group could be responsible. One suspect remains in custody after the first body was found. Following the latest deaths, women have been warned to avoid walking or jogging alone, especially in isolated areas.

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President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed police to make the cases a priority. Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia said the deaths must not be in vain. The killings have renewed scrutiny of South Africa’s persistent gender-based violence crisis, while investigators continue working to determine whether the cases are linked.

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Written by Newsroom Reporter

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