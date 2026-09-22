Zambian Police Cross into Malawi to Recover Stolen Cattle

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Police recovered most of the stolen animals and arrested several suspects during the operation. Authorities attributed the breakthrough to close cooperation between Zambian and Malawian law enforcement agencies,…

A cross-border police operation has led to the pursuit of a gang accused of stealing 20 cattle from a kraal in Zambia’s remote Chama district. The livestock disappeared…

A cross-border police operation has led to the pursuit of a gang accused of stealing 20 cattle from a kraal in Zambia’s remote Chama district. The livestock disappeared…

A cross-border police operation has led to the pursuit of a gang accused of stealing 20 cattle from a kraal in Zambia’s remote Chama district. The livestock disappeared on August 30, prompting investigators in Eastern Province to focus on suspected Malawian nationals and track the alleged thieves across the border.

Police recovered most of the stolen animals and arrested several suspects during the operation. Authorities attributed the breakthrough to close cooperation between Zambian and Malawian law enforcement agencies, along with vital information provided by residents living along the porous border.