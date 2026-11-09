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Breaking: South Africa’s ANC Records Historic Low in Local Elections
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South Africa’s ANC Records Historic Low in Local ElectionsWalaaca beelaha ka qabaan in la beegsado oo sii kordhaya kadib xiisadaha saameeyay Murasade iyo XawaadleMaamul goboleedyada Soomaaliya iyo awoodahoodaTrump prepares for battles unfolding across multiple frontsUS Offers €17 Million Reward for Information on Iran’s Nuclear ProgrammeEgypt, Somalia and Djibouti Discuss Red Sea Security, Horn of Africa StabilitySouth Africa’s ANC Records Historic Low in Local ElectionsWalaaca beelaha ka qabaan in la beegsado oo sii kordhaya kadib xiisadaha saameeyay Murasade iyo XawaadleMaamul goboleedyada Soomaaliya iyo awoodahoodaTrump prepares for battles unfolding across multiple frontsUS Offers €17 Million Reward for Information on Iran’s Nuclear ProgrammeEgypt, Somalia and Djibouti Discuss Red Sea Security, Horn of Africa Stability
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South Africa’s ANC Records Historic Low in Local Elections

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By Newsroom November 9, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 23 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
South Africa's ANC Hits Historic Low in Local Elections

South Africa’s 2026 Local Government Elections have been declared free and fair, with turnout rising to 52% from 45.9% in 2021. The African National Congress remained the country’s largest party, securing 30.76% of the vote, while the Democratic Alliance (DA) placed second on 24.64% and retained its majority in Cape Town. Former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) finished third nationally with 9.76%.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), led by Julius Malema and previously viewed as a major threat to the ANC, came fourth with 6.22%. Despite leading the overall result, the ANC suffered its worst electoral performance on record, losing outright majorities in several major metropolitan areas as dissatisfaction grew over municipal service delivery, unemployment, crime,  and corruption.

The DA held on to Cape Town, but 127 of the country’s 213 municipalities now have hung councils, paving the way for coalition talks. The IEC said the elections were largely peaceful, while 90% of surveyed voters regarded the process as free and 91% said it was fair.

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