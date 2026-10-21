Senegal to Wait Until Late November for Ruling on AFCON Title

Senegal’s AFCON 2025 triumph has been thrown into legal uncertainty after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) overturned the result and awarded the title to Morocco following a challenge from the North African side. Senegal has appealed the ruling.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said its arbitrators would issue a comprehensive award rather than deliver a summary judgment. “This process will require several weeks, with the CAS Award expected at the end of November 2026,” CAS said in a statement.
The dispute stems from the controversial final between hosts Morocco and Senegal. Senegal’s players left the field after protesting a late penalty awarded to Morocco in the closing minutes of regulation time. The match resumed after a 15-minute interruption, with Senegal eventually winning.
CAF’s appeals panel later overturned that result in March, handing Morocco a default victory and prompting Senegal to take the case to CAS.