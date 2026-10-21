Hormuud Telecom Hosts Fifth Somali Success Story Forum Focused on Healthcare

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The gathering, held at Jazeera Hotel under the theme “Towards a Healthy Somalia”, examined ways to expand access to care, attract investment and address weaknesses in health infrastructure…

Hormuud Telecom convenes fifth Somali Success Story Forum to advance healthcare investment MOGADISHU, Somalia — Healthcare investment and the urgent need to improve medical services took centre stage…

Hormuud Telecom convenes fifth Somali Success Story Forum to advance healthcare investment MOGADISHU, Somalia — Healthcare investment and the urgent need to improve medical services took centre stage…

Hormuud Telecom convenes fifth Somali Success Story Forum to advance healthcare investment

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Healthcare investment and the urgent need to improve medical services took centre stage in Mogadishu on Tuesday, as Hormuud Telecom brought together about 350 participants for the fifth Somalia’s Success Story Forum (BGS26).

- Advertisement -

The gathering, held at Jazeera Hotel under the theme “Towards a Healthy Somalia”, examined ways to expand access to care, attract investment and address weaknesses in health infrastructure and service delivery.

Somalia’s Health Minister, Dr Ali Haji Adam, officially opened the forum and said a stronger healthcare system was fundamental to creating a healthy society and a developed nation. He welcomed the decision to centre the event on health, saying Somalia needed to acknowledge its progress while confronting continuing challenges and working together to improve medical services.

“Investing in healthcare is not merely a financial commitment, but an investment in building a healthy society and a developed nation,” said Dr. Ali Haji Adan, Somalia’s Minister of Health, commending the convening of the forum.

Hormuud Telecom Chairman Ahmed Mohamed Yusuf said healthcare had been selected as the forum’s theme because of its direct importance to Somali communities. In his keynote address, he praised medical workers and said the event was intended to recognise their work, build public trust in domestic healthcare and motivate hospitals to broaden specialised services.

“We chose to focus on healthcare in Somalia this year because of its vital importance to people’s lives. We commend Somalia’s healthcare professionals for their dedication and the progress they have made in advancing the country’s health sector. We organised this forum to recognise their contributions, encourage their continued efforts, and strengthen public confidence in our country’s healthcare services,” Yusuf said.

Minister of Planning, Investment and Economic Development Hon. Mohamud Abdirahman Benabene also praised Somalia’s Success Story Forum (BGS26), underscoring its significance for the Somali people and Hormuud Telecom’s role in convening it. He said healthcare would remain central to social progress and the creation of a healthier nation.

Communications and Technology Minister Mohamed Aden Moallim Ali said innovation and technology could widen access to healthcare while helping Somalia build a modern and sustainable health system.

Senator Dufle urged the creation of a unified body to represent Somali doctors, saying it could improve coordination and raise the standard of medical services across the country. He also delivered congratulations from Senate Speaker Abdi Hashi Abdullahi to Somalia’s Success Story Forum (BGS26).

Somalia’s first Cancer specialist Hussein Hassan Abshir spoke about the country’s cancer burden. He claimed that 80 percent of Somalis who travelled to India for treatment were diagnosed with cancer at an advanced stage, when treatment was no longer possible. The figure was not independently verified.

Yasin Mohamud Ibar, chairman of the Somali Chamber of Commerce and Industry, urged closer collaboration between the government and private sector. Such partnerships, he said, could help make quality healthcare more affordable and accessible to the public.

The forum’s main panel explored how Somalia can develop healthcare services that are affordable, accessible, equitable and high quality. Participants examined the obstacles slowing improvements in the sector and discussed possible approaches to overcoming them.

Deputy Prime Minister Jibril Abdirashid Haji formally brought the forum to a close, praising its organisation and Hormuud Telecom’s support for community initiatives and the development of essential services.

Hormuud holds the annual Somalia’s Success Story Forum to encourage innovation, investment and development, convening government officials, businesses, experts and development partners. This year’s edition was dedicated to strengthening Somalia’s healthcare system.

AXADLETM