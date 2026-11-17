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"Two enterprises that feed the Russian war with raw materials and fuel came under attack."

"On the night of November 15, units of Ukraine's Defence Forces reached Nizhnekamsk in Tatarstan," the military said in a Telegram post.

Ukraine said its forces struck a major petrochemical complex and an oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk, central Russia, as Russian and Moscow-backed officials reported three deaths in separate attacks.…

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Ukraine said its forces struck a major petrochemical complex and an oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk, central Russia, as Russian and Moscow-backed officials reported three deaths in separate attacks.

“On the night of November 15, units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces reached Nizhnekamsk in Tatarstan,” the military said in a Telegram post.

“Two enterprises that feed the Russian war with raw materials and fuel came under attack.”

The targets included Nizhnekamskneftekhim, a major petrochemical complex operated by leading Russian company Sibur, along with a refinery nearby, Ukraine said.

Nizhnekamsk mayor Radmir Belyaev described the incident as a “massive and prolonged attack by enemy drones” and said several facilities had been damaged.

Six people were injured, while a residential building was also hit, Mr Belyaev said. Authorities have begun monitoring air quality in the city.

Nizhnekamsk, home to roughly 240,000 people, is widely known as Tatarstan’s “petrochemical capital”.

In a separate attack, one person was killed in Taganrog, an industrial port city close to the Ukrainian border, regional governor Yuri Slyusar said.

Leonid Pasechnik, the Moscow-installed leader of the occupied Lugansk region, said a lorry driver and an elderly woman had also been killed there.

Russia’s defence ministry said its forces had destroyed 533 Ukrainian drones between last night and this morning over 12 regions of Russia and annexed Crimea.

Ukrainian forces also reported hitting a military production facility and two sites used to launch aircraft and drones in the western Russian regions of Bryansk, Astrakhan and Oryol.

Moscow said it had struck transport and production infrastructure supporting military operations, including locomotives, as well as military facilities.

Ukraine reported injuries in several regions, while energy operators said Russian attacks had caused major power outages in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa.

A dormitory in Zaporizhzhia was damaged in one strike. Most of its residents are internally displaced people who were forced to flee their homes during the war.

The region has faced near-daily attacks in recent weeks.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a self-propelled howitzer in Kharkiv

Bridges and the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant have been among the principal targets.

The latest strikes came a day after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said US negotiators had raised the possibility of Ukraine withdrawing from its eastern Donbas region in return for NATO membership.

Mr Zelensky said the issue of tying NATO membership to territorial concessions had emerged for the first time during peace talks with Russia in Abu Dhabi, according to comments released by his office.

“The Americans raised a question: ‘What if Ukraine joins NATO? Would Ukraine withdraw from Donbas?” he said.

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“That is why I believe NATO is back on the agenda. But you have also heard (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s signals, and this is an extremely difficult conversation.”

He said Kyiv was negotiating “specific security guarantees from NATO and the EU” and that, if western countries confirmed those commitments, “then I will ask our Ukrainian society what it thinks: do we accept it or not? I have no right to make that decision on my own”.

Mr Zelensky said the EU and NATO represented Europe’s only “real security”, warning that the Kremlin’s effort to reshape the continent’s security architecture could trigger further wars.