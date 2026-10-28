Ex-Wife of Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Freed After Seven-Year Trial Delay

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Although Mubaiwa’s lawyer welcomed the ruling, he said it had come too late and that her rights had been breached. Mubaiwa celebrated outside the court, saying justice had…

A magistrate found that repeated delays—including the State’s request for another postponement—had caused Mubaiwa mental, physical and financial prejudice. She was accused of attempting to kill Chiwenga while…

After seven years on trial, Marry Mubaiwa, the former wife of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, has been released from remand in a case involving allegations that she tried to…

After seven years on trial, Marry Mubaiwa, the former wife of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, has been released from remand in a case involving allegations that she tried to obstruct his medical treatment in South Africa.

A magistrate found that repeated delays—including the State’s request for another postponement—had caused Mubaiwa mental, physical and financial prejudice. She was accused of attempting to kill Chiwenga while he was receiving treatment at a hospital in Pretoria. The vice-president later travelled to China, where he spent four months undergoing treatment.

- Advertisement -

Although Mubaiwa’s lawyer welcomed the ruling, he said it had come too late and that her rights had been breached. Mubaiwa celebrated outside the court, saying justice had prevailed and praising her lawyer. The State, however, could still seek a new trial.