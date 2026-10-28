 Skip to content
Thursday, October 29, 2026 17 Jumada al-Ula 1448 AH Fajr 04:30
Muqdisho 23°C
Breaking: Ebola outbreak surpasses 10,000 cases as death toll nears 5,000
Breaking News
Ebola outbreak surpasses 10,000 cases as death toll nears 5,000Tit-for-Tat Drone Strikes in Sudan Kill 21 PeopleAlgeria Announces Plan to Deploy Troops to Niger for ProtectionEthiopia Says It Acquired 12 Russian Fighter Jets as Eritrea Tensions RiseUgu yaraan saddex qof oo rayid ah oo ku dhintay, toddobo kalena ku dhaawacmay duqeyn hoobiye oo al-Shabab ka geysatay PuntlandMali Army and Russian Fighters Accused of Killing CiviliansEbola outbreak surpasses 10,000 cases as death toll nears 5,000Tit-for-Tat Drone Strikes in Sudan Kill 21 PeopleAlgeria Announces Plan to Deploy Troops to Niger for ProtectionEthiopia Says It Acquired 12 Russian Fighter Jets as Eritrea Tensions RiseUgu yaraan saddex qof oo rayid ah oo ku dhintay, toddobo kalena ku dhaawacmay duqeyn hoobiye oo al-Shabab ka geysatay PuntlandMali Army and Russian Fighters Accused of Killing Civilians
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom East-Africa News English

Ex-Wife of Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Freed After Seven-Year Trial Delay

Follow
By Newsroom October 28, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 16 hours ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Ex-Wife of Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Freed After 7-Year Trial Delay

After seven years on trial, Marry Mubaiwa, the former wife of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, has been released from remand in a case involving allegations that she tried to obstruct his medical treatment in South Africa.

A magistrate found that repeated delays—including the State’s request for another postponement—had caused Mubaiwa mental, physical and financial prejudice. She was accused of attempting to kill Chiwenga while he was receiving treatment at a hospital in Pretoria. The vice-president later travelled to China, where he spent four months undergoing treatment.

- Advertisement -

Although Mubaiwa’s lawyer welcomed the ruling, he said it had come too late and that her rights had been breached. Mubaiwa celebrated outside the court, saying justice had prevailed and praising her lawyer. The State, however, could still seek a new trial.

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 1,188 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from East-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.