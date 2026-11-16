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Authorities said they had tracked the suspected drug-smuggling network for roughly two months before carrying out the arrests.

The suspects were detained on a scheduled family visitation day as they reportedly attempted to deliver meals containing narcotic tablets to prisoners, according to a statement from the…

Somali Prison Authorities Arrest Six Women Over Alleged Drug-Smuggling Attempt MOGADISHU, Somalia — Six women have been arrested after allegedly trying to smuggle large quantities of illegal drugs…

Somali Prison Authorities Arrest Six Women Over Alleged Drug-Smuggling Attempt

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Six women have been arrested after allegedly trying to smuggle large quantities of illegal drugs into Mogadishu’s Central Prison by hiding narcotic pills in food for inmates, Somalia’s Custodial Corps said Monday.

The suspects were detained on a scheduled family visitation day as they reportedly attempted to deliver meals containing narcotic tablets to prisoners, according to a statement from the Somali Custodial Corps.

Authorities said they had tracked the suspected drug-smuggling network for roughly two months before carrying out the arrests.

The group includes relatives of prisoners as well as women accused of falsely presenting themselves as family members in order to enter the prison and deliver prohibited substances.

“The drugs were seized from a network involved in trafficking narcotics that have been devastating Somali youth,” the statement said. It added that a large quantity of narcotic pills had been confiscated.

The arrests came after prison officials revised procedures for family visits. Authorities said the changes helped uncover alleged abuses of visitation arrangements intended to facilitate the movement of drugs into the facility.

The prison’s public services department coordinated with its criminal investigation unit to confirm visitors’ identities and separate genuine relatives from people allegedly using false family ties to obtain access.

Officials said the updated measures allowed them to collect information on the suspected network and identify people believed to have taken part in the trafficking operation.

The Custodial Corps said the six women and the evidence gathered during the operation had been transferred to the Somali Police Force for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The authorities did not release the suspects’ identities or provide the precise number or types of pills seized.

Investigations were continuing, the authorities said, as security agencies worked to locate other suspected networks believed to be smuggling narcotics into the prison.

The arrests underscore continuing concerns about illegal drugs entering detention facilities in Somalia, where officials have been working to reinforce security and impose stricter controls on access to inmates.

The Somali Custodial Corps called for vigilance while the investigation proceeds and said additional action would be taken against anyone found to have participated in the suspected trafficking network.

AXADLETM