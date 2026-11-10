Rukaya Mohammed, Country Programme Manager of UN Women in Somalia, said the consultations could help clarify both the Convention’s purpose and the practical steps required for accession. “Informed…

At the opening session, Acting Minister and State Minister for Family and Human Rights Development Mohamed Osman Omar said broad and informed participation would be essential to the…

UN Women supports NUSOJ-led nationwide consultations on Somalia’s CEDAW accession The path toward Somalia joining the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW)…

UN Women supports NUSOJ-led nationwide consultations on Somalia’s CEDAW accession

The path toward Somalia joining the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) is being discussed in consultations spanning the country, as the National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) seeks to build broader public understanding and support for accession. The initiative began in Mogadishu and brings together government institutions, civil society groups and community representatives to examine the Convention, the accession process and its relevance to Somalia.

At the opening session, Acting Minister and State Minister for Family and Human Rights Development Mohamed Osman Omar said broad and informed participation would be essential to the process. “Somalia’s consideration of CEDAW calls for clear information and constructive engagement across society. These consultations provide an opportunity to discuss the Convention openly and consider how the accession process can support the protection of women’s rights in the Somali context,” he said.

Rukaya Mohammed, Country Programme Manager of UN Women in Somalia, said the consultations could help clarify both the Convention’s purpose and the practical steps required for accession. “Informed dialogue helps communities and institutions understand what CEDAW means and how the accession process works. These consultations create space for questions, address misconceptions and bring different perspectives into the discussion, helping to advance the accession process,” she said.

NUSOJ Secretary-General Omar Faruk Osman said participants’ views would be collected to guide the next phase of the process. “The aim is to make sure people can engage with the issues, raise their concerns and contribute ideas. Their recommendations can help shape a roadmap that reflects Somalia’s realities and supports the country’s commitment to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women through accession to the Convention,” Osman said.

The forums feature presentations on CEDAW’s principles and accession procedures, followed by facilitated discussions and group exercises. Participants are examining questions and concerns through the lens of Somalia’s constitutional framework, religious jurisprudence and customary values. NUSOJ is organizing the consultations with support from UN Women and the Ministry of Family and Human Rights Development, with the discussions expected to produce recommendations for a roadmap advancing Somalia’s accession to CEDAW.