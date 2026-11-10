 Skip to content
Tuesday, November 10, 2026 29 Jumada al-Ula 1448 AH Fajr 04:30
Muqdisho 26°C
Breaking: UN Women Supports NUSOJ-Led Nationwide Consultations on Somalia’s CEDAW Accession
Breaking News
UN Women Supports NUSOJ-Led Nationwide Consultations on Somalia’s CEDAW AccessionAP oo fursad naadir ah loo siiyay inay kormeerto ciidamada badda ee European Union ee la dagaallamaya burcad-badeedda Gulf of AdenDR Congo Sentences 66 Soldiers to Death for CowardiceEight killed in suspected al-Shabaab ambush in northeastern Kenya, police sayKa faa’iidaysiga fursadaha maalgashi ee Soomaaliya: Dhaqaalaha buluugga ah, kalluumeysiga, tamarta iyo beerahaPoland Opens Terrorism Investigation After Mass Shooting in KrakowUN Women Supports NUSOJ-Led Nationwide Consultations on Somalia’s CEDAW AccessionAP oo fursad naadir ah loo siiyay inay kormeerto ciidamada badda ee European Union ee la dagaallamaya burcad-badeedda Gulf of AdenDR Congo Sentences 66 Soldiers to Death for CowardiceEight killed in suspected al-Shabaab ambush in northeastern Kenya, police sayKa faa’iidaysiga fursadaha maalgashi ee Soomaaliya: Dhaqaalaha buluugga ah, kalluumeysiga, tamarta iyo beerahaPoland Opens Terrorism Investigation After Mass Shooting in Krakow
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom East-Africa News English

UN Women Supports NUSOJ-Led Nationwide Consultations on Somalia’s CEDAW Accession

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk November 10, 2026 2 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 15 minutes ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
UN Women Supports NUSOJ-Led Nationwide Consultations on Somalia’s CEDAW Accession

UN Women supports NUSOJ-led nationwide consultations on Somalia’s CEDAW accession

The path toward Somalia joining the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) is being discussed in consultations spanning the country, as the National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) seeks to build broader public understanding and support for accession. The initiative began in Mogadishu and brings together government institutions, civil society groups and community representatives to examine the Convention, the accession process and its relevance to Somalia.

At the opening session, Acting Minister and State Minister for Family and Human Rights Development Mohamed Osman Omar said broad and informed participation would be essential to the process. “Somalia’s consideration of CEDAW calls for clear information and constructive engagement across society. These consultations provide an opportunity to discuss the Convention openly and consider how the accession process can support the protection of women’s rights in the Somali context,” he said.

Rukaya Mohammed, Country Programme Manager of UN Women in Somalia, said the consultations could help clarify both the Convention’s purpose and the practical steps required for accession. “Informed dialogue helps communities and institutions understand what CEDAW means and how the accession process works. These consultations create space for questions, address misconceptions and bring different perspectives into the discussion, helping to advance the accession process,” she said.

NUSOJ Secretary-General Omar Faruk Osman said participants’ views would be collected to guide the next phase of the process. “The aim is to make sure people can engage with the issues, raise their concerns and contribute ideas. Their recommendations can help shape a roadmap that reflects Somalia’s realities and supports the country’s commitment to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women through accession to the Convention,” Osman said.

The forums feature presentations on CEDAW’s principles and accession procedures, followed by facilitated discussions and group exercises. Participants are examining questions and concerns through the lens of Somalia’s constitutional framework, religious jurisprudence and customary values. NUSOJ is organizing the consultations with support from UN Women and the Ministry of Family and Human Rights Development, with the discussions expected to produce recommendations for a roadmap advancing Somalia’s accession to CEDAW.

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 24,035 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from East-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.