Thousands Flee Deadly Ethiopia Clashes as Moyale Violence Spills Into Kenya

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

More than 12 people have been killed, according to humanitarian officials, who warned that the death toll could rise as the clashes continue.

The violence involves members of the Somali and Oromo communities and began after a dispute over the display of the Somali regional state's flag in Moyale. The border…

Thousands Flee Ethiopia Clashes as Violence Reaches Kenya Border MOYALE, Ethiopia — A surge of more than 14,000 Ethiopians into Kenya has followed deadly clashes in the southern…

Thousands Flee Ethiopia Clashes as Violence Reaches Kenya Border

MOYALE, Ethiopia — A surge of more than 14,000 Ethiopians into Kenya has followed deadly clashes in the southern border town of Moyale, where fighting between rival communities has left more than a dozen people feared dead, humanitarian officials said Saturday.

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The violence involves members of the Somali and Oromo communities and began after a dispute over the display of the Somali regional state’s flag in Moyale. The border town is jointly administered by Ethiopia’s Somali and Oromia regional states.

More than 12 people have been killed, according to humanitarian officials, who warned that the death toll could rise as the clashes continue.

In Kenya, the Red Cross said more than 10,900 displaced Ethiopians were staying in six temporary camps in the border town. Nearly 4,000 others had taken refuge with relatives and host families.

The latest figures represent a sharp increase from Friday, when Marsabit County Commissioner Stanley Kamande reported that more than 2,000 Ethiopians had crossed into Kenya after the violence erupted on Wednesday.

Malik Adan, head of the Kenya Red Cross in the Upper Eastern region, said those displaced urgently required food, clean water and sanitation materials.

“We urgently need more well-wishers to support us with food and water. There is also a need for sanitary supplies and more toilets to avert diarrheal diseases,” Adan told reporters.

The Kenya Red Cross has supplied tents, blankets, sleeping mats and other basic necessities to people fleeing the unrest. The organization is also offering nutritional support to children and breastfeeding mothers.

Humanitarian officials cautioned, however, that current resources may not keep pace with the growing number of displaced people.

The influx has intensified concerns over conditions in the temporary camps, where access to safe water and sufficient sanitation remains an immediate priority.

Moyale is a key crossing between Ethiopia and Kenya and an important corridor for trade and travel between the neighboring countries.

The clashes have interrupted cross-border commerce while raising fears that the displacement could increase if the violence is not contained.

They also highlight persistent tensions over territorial administration and regional boundaries in Ethiopia, where disputes involving communities and regional authorities have periodically turned violent.

Kenyan authorities and aid organizations are coming under mounting pressure to assist the increasing number of people crossing the border in search of safety.

AXADLETM