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He described that assumption as “a total mistake,” emphasizing that Saudi Arabia would not reconsider its security position because of military pressure.

At a briefing with journalists, al-Jadaan rejected the notion that what he called “blackmail by missiles” could pressure Riyadh into making security concessions as the Iran-backed group continues…

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia will not be forced to alter its national security policy by a prolonged confrontation with Yemen’s Houthi rebels or by attacks on…

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia will not be forced to alter its national security policy by a prolonged confrontation with Yemen’s Houthi rebels or by attacks on civilian infrastructure, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said.

At a briefing with journalists, al-Jadaan rejected the notion that what he called “blackmail by missiles” could pressure Riyadh into making security concessions as the Iran-backed group continues its missile and drone campaign.

He described that assumption as “a total mistake,” emphasizing that Saudi Arabia would not reconsider its security position because of military pressure.

The remarks came amid continued Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia. The group says it is seeking to compel Riyadh to stop supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

Even as the conflict intensifies, Saudi Arabia is forecasting a stronger fiscal position in 2027. The kingdom expects its budget deficit to fall to 3.6% of gross domestic product, compared with an estimated 4.9% this year, al-Jadaan said.

He said the Saudi economy contracted by 2.1% this year, primarily as a result of reduced oil production. Government projections nevertheless anticipate economic growth of 10.9% in 2027.

The forecasts underscore the pressure on Riyadh to sustain public spending and advance its development agenda while managing regional security risks and changes in oil output.

Saudi Arabia has played a central role in backing Yemen’s government against the Houthis, who control the capital, Sanaa, as well as extensive parts of the country. The war has repeatedly threatened regional stability and fueled concerns about the safety of critical infrastructure and shipping routes.

Al-Jadaan’s comments indicate that Riyadh intends to hold firm on national security despite the economic and military costs of a potentially protracted conflict.

AXADLETM