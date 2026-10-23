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Breaking: Kagame Urges Rwanda’s Youth to Prioritize Health Over Ambitions
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Kagame Urges Rwanda’s Youth to Prioritize Health Over Ambitions

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By Newsroom October 23, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 35 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Kagame Urges Rwanda's Youth to Put Health Before Ambitions

President Paul Kagame has urged young people to protect their health and well-being while pursuing their personal and professional goals. Addressing a youth engagement event at BK Arena on October 21, he emphasised that healthy habits should be built from childhood.

Kagame cautioned against alcohol and drug abuse, noting that such behaviour often deepens personal challenges instead of resolving them. He also urged the youth to exercise, keep learning, work diligently and make responsible choices. Communities, he said, should not accept harmful practices as normal, and young people should be willing to challenge them.

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He encouraged young people to understand their potential, tell right from wrong and accept responsibility for determining their future.

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