Vatican says Pope Leo needs no further treatment after cancer surgery

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Medical tests found that the cancer “was localised”, while a follow-up assessment by oncology specialists confirmed that “no further therapy is required”, the statement said.

Pope Leo XIV will not require additional treatment after surgeons removed a cancerous tumour from his lung last week, according to a statement issued by the Vatican.

Pope Leo XIV will not require additional treatment after surgeons removed a cancerous tumour from his lung last week, according to a statement issued by the Vatican. Medical…

Pope Leo XIV will not require additional treatment after surgeons removed a cancerous tumour from his lung last week, according to a statement issued by the Vatican.

Medical tests found that the cancer “was localised”, while a follow-up assessment by oncology specialists confirmed that “no further therapy is required”, the statement said.

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The 71-year-old pope underwent surgery on 13 October to remove the lower lobe of his right lung. Doctors diagnosed him with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common type of lung cancer.

The diagnosis came as a shock for the youngest pope in decades, elected only in May 2025, and prompted questions about how the illness might affect the direction of his papacy.

Earlier, Pope Leo returned to St Peter’s Square, waving from his open-air popemobile during his first general audience at the Vatican since undergoing surgery for lung cancer eight days earlier.

The 71-year-old pontiff had promised on Sunday to resume his duties gradually. Standing at the rear of the vehicle, he smiled, waved to the crowd and paused to speak with people as he made his way around the Square.

Pope Leo XIV’s doctors have confirmed that the tumor removed on October 13 was a lung adenocarcinoma and that the disease was localized. Dr. Luigi Carbone and Professor Stefano Margaritora said on Wednesday evening that a subsequent oncological assessment has confirmed that “no further treatment is necessary.”

— Vatican News (@VaticanNews) October 21, 2026

The morning audience, the pope’s first since 7 October, followed the customary format. Crowds arrived several hours early, sheltering beneath umbrellas as light rain fell from overcast skies.

“The first thing I want to say to you is thank you for the support and prayers,” the pope told those gathered in his opening remarks during the 50-minute event. He did not directly refer to his recent illness.

“Thanks be to God for his generosity,” he said in a steady voice as cheers rose across the Square. “Let’s renew our trust in the goodness and mercy of God.”

The Vatican has said the operation was completed successfully and without complications.

The pontiff blesses a small child during his drive around St Peter’s Square

After travelling around the Square, Pope Leo delivered a sermon in Italian. The main departure from previous audiences came afterwards, when he offered brief greetings in seven other languages rather than nine.

The Vatican has not announced the pope’s schedule beyond Wednesday’s appearance.

Pope Leo is scheduled to visit Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from 6 to 17 November, a demanding itinerary that would rank among the most intensive foreign trips planned for a Catholic leader in decades. It remains uncertain whether the journey will proceed as planned.

The pope’s lead surgeon has said he could make a full recovery in time for the trip, although the Vatican’s secretary of state has suggested that Leo may need to reduce the pace of his programme while he recuperates.