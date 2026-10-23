Mozambique’s President Chapo Demands Clarity on Death of First President

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The crash took place on October 19, 1986, as the aircraft carrying Machel and his delegation returned from a diplomatic mission. It came down in South African territory,…

Forty years after the plane crash that killed Mozambique’s first president, Samora Moisés Machel, President Daniel Chapo said the full circumstances of the disaster have never been conclusively…

Forty years after the plane crash that killed Mozambique’s first president, Samora Moisés Machel, President Daniel Chapo said the full circumstances of the disaster have never been conclusively…

Forty years after the plane crash that killed Mozambique’s first president, Samora Moisés Machel, President Daniel Chapo said the full circumstances of the disaster have never been conclusively established. Marking the anniversary, Chapo said “questions remain about the circumstances of the Mbuzini tragedy”.

The crash took place on October 19, 1986, as the aircraft carrying Machel and his delegation returned from a diplomatic mission. It came down in South African territory, killing 35 people on board, including members of the former president’s delegation.