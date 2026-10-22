Nigeria Confirms First Ebola Case as Outbreak Spreads

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The government has urged healthcare facilities to strengthen surveillance, isolate suspected patients and enforce infection-prevention measures. It also advised residents to wash their hands regularly and avoid contact…

Nigeria has confirmed its first Ebola case in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after a woman who recently returned from Uganda tested positive. She is being treated in…

Nigeria has confirmed its first Ebola case in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after a woman who recently returned from Uganda tested positive. She is being treated in…

Nigeria has confirmed its first Ebola case in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after a woman who recently returned from Uganda tested positive. She is being treated in isolation at a private hospital, while health officials trace 44 people identified as contacts.

The government has urged healthcare facilities to strengthen surveillance, isolate suspected patients and enforce infection-prevention measures. It also advised residents to wash their hands regularly and avoid contact with bodily fluids from anyone suspected of having the virus.

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Nigeria is the latest country in the region to report an Ebola infection amid the virus’s spread. Kenya has recorded nine cases, while Uganda, which previously reported Ebola infections, later declared itself free of the disease.