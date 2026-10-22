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Nigeria Confirms First Ebola Case as Outbreak Spreads

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By Adam Omar October 22, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Ebola Outbreak Becomes Deadliest in DR Congo's History
Ebola Outbreak Becomes Deadliest in DR Congo’s History

Nigeria has confirmed its first Ebola case in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after a woman who recently returned from Uganda tested positive. She is being treated in isolation at a private hospital, while health officials trace 44 people identified as contacts.

The government has urged healthcare facilities to strengthen surveillance, isolate suspected patients and enforce infection-prevention measures. It also advised residents to wash their hands regularly and avoid contact with bodily fluids from anyone suspected of having the virus.

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Nigeria is the latest country in the region to report an Ebola infection amid the virus’s spread. Kenya has recorded nine cases, while Uganda, which previously reported Ebola infections, later declared itself free of the disease.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 642 published stories
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