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The Cabinet directed the Foreign Ministry to bring Somalia’s ambassador home for consultations and to brief the international community on what it called the UAE’s interference in Somalia’s…

The measures were approved Thursday during a Cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre. Information Minister Abdulfatah Sheikh Abdulkadir announced the decisions at a news conference…

Somalia Expels UAE Ambassador as Diplomatic Dispute Deepens MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia has ordered the United Arab Emirates’ ambassador to leave within 72 hours and recalled its envoy…

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Somalia Expels UAE Ambassador as Diplomatic Dispute Deepens

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia has ordered the United Arab Emirates’ ambassador to leave within 72 hours and recalled its envoy from Abu Dhabi, sharply escalating a dispute over alleged Emirati interference in the country’s internal affairs.

The measures were approved Thursday during a Cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre. Information Minister Abdulfatah Sheikh Abdulkadir announced the decisions at a news conference afterward.

The Cabinet directed the Foreign Ministry to bring Somalia’s ambassador home for consultations and to brief the international community on what it called the UAE’s interference in Somalia’s domestic affairs.

It also said the government would pursue legal steps in response to what it described as violations of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The minister warned all parties against taking part in actions that could weaken the country’s independence.

The latest action follows a Nov. 18 statement from Somalia’s Foreign Ministry, which voiced serious concern about the UAE’s alleged involvement in the country’s internal affairs.

In that statement, the ministry accused Abu Dhabi of undermining Somalia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity. It said the federal government remains Somalia’s sole legally recognized authority for managing the country’s foreign relations.

The ministry also rejected security agreements made with foreign parties without the approval of Somalia’s federal government.

Relations between Mogadishu and Abu Dhabi have deteriorated further since January 2026, when Somalia’s Cabinet announced that it was canceling security, defense and economic cooperation agreements with the UAE.

The dispute involves allegations of Emirati interference in Somalia’s internal affairs, Abu Dhabi’s ties with regional administrations and security agreements it has reached with parties inside Somalia.

The UAE has rejected allegations of interference made by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

AXADLETM