Egypt score five as Morocco, Senegal win and Algeria rally in AFCON 2027 qualifiers

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Morocco preserved their perfect record with a 2-0 win over Lesotho, while Senegal secured Patrick Vieira’s first victory in charge by narrowly overcoming Ethiopia 1-0.

Egypt delivered the standout result from Tuesday’s early TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027 qualifying action, sweeping aside South Sudan 5-0 in Juba. Mozambique also made…

Egypt delivered the standout result from Tuesday’s early TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027 qualifying action, sweeping aside South Sudan 5-0 in Juba. Mozambique also made…

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Egypt delivered the standout result from Tuesday’s early TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027 qualifying action, sweeping aside South Sudan 5-0 in Juba. Mozambique also made a statement by defeating Sudan 4-1.

Morocco preserved their perfect record with a 2-0 win over Lesotho, while Senegal secured Patrick Vieira’s first victory in charge by narrowly overcoming Ethiopia 1-0.

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Algeria were forced to settle for a point in Group I after fighting back from two goals down to draw 2-2 away to Burundi.

The day’s results brought greater clarity to the qualification picture following last week’s opening round.

Burundi 2-2 Algeria – Group I

Algeria maintained their unbeaten start to Group I, but only after recovering from a difficult opening spell to draw 2-2 with Burundi.

Burundi struck twice inside the first 12 minutes. Farès Chaïbi was credited with an own goal after five minutes, and Jean Girumugisha extended the hosts’ advantage seven minutes later.

The Desert Foxes began their recovery in the 30th minute, when Mohamed El Amine Belloumi pulled one back and gave the visitors hope before the break.

Algeria were dealt another blow just before half-time as Himad Abdelli left the field with an injury, but Brahim Hamdani’s team returned after the interval determined to level the match.

That pressure paid off in the 63rd minute, when Adil Boulbina scored to complete Algeria’s comeback.

Neither team managed to produce a winner, leaving Algeria with four points from two qualifiers after their opening 3-1 victory over Zambia. Burundi, who lost 1-0 to Togo in their first match, claimed their first point.

Ethiopia 0-1 Senegal – Group J

Ibrahim Mbaye’s early finish gave Senegal a 1-0 victory over Ethiopia and handed Patrick Vieira his first win as the team’s coach.

The Lions of Teranga had drawn 1-1 with Mozambique in Vieira’s first competitive fixture, but they needed only 11 minutes to take control in this encounter.

Nicolas Jackson created the opening for Mbaye, who finished confidently to score the only goal of a closely fought match.

Ethiopia remained a threat and pushed for an equaliser after the break, while Vieira made a series of changes as Senegal worked to preserve their slender lead.

Jackson departed late on, making way for Pape Moussa Fall in the 89th minute, and Mbaye was substituted during stoppage time.

Senegal held on to claim three points and move to four from their first two Group J matches.

Ethiopia, meanwhile, suffered a second consecutive 1-0 defeat after losing to Sudan on Matchday One and remain without a point.

Lesotho 0-2 Morocco – Group A

Morocco remained perfect in the qualifiers after beating Lesotho 2-0, taking their Group A total to six points from two games.

The Atlas Lions were made to work by a disciplined Lesotho side, but Brahim Diaz broke the deadlock just before half-time.

Lesotho reshaped their team after the interval in search of an equaliser, while Morocco added attacking quality by bringing on Abdessamad Ezzalzouli and Soufiane Rahimi.

The visitors eventually secured breathing room in the 82nd minute. Rahimi supplied Azzedine Ounahi, who finished to make it 2-0 and settle the contest.

Mohamed Ouahbi’s side had also defeated Gabon 2-0 at home in their opening match. They have therefore scored four goals and conceded none across their first two qualifiers.

Lesotho are still searching for their first point after back-to-back defeats, including a 2-1 loss to Niger in their opening fixture.

Morocco’s latest success gives them an early advantage in Group A as their PAMOJA 2027 qualification campaign gathers pace.

Mozambique 4-1 Sudan – Group J

Mozambique pulled away after half-time to record a convincing 4-1 victory over Sudan and strengthen their Group J position.

Witi put the Mambas ahead in the 24th minute following an evenly contested opening in which both sides fought for control.

The hosts then took command soon after the restart, with Chamito doubling the lead almost immediately after the interval.

Guima added a third in the 58th minute, and Chamito struck again four minutes later to complete his double and put Mozambique 4-0 ahead.

Sudan, who had opened with a 1-0 win against Ethiopia, could not produce a comeback. Yaser Hamed did score a late consolation from the penalty spot in the 88th minute.

Mozambique now have four points from two matches after drawing 1-1 with Senegal on Matchday One.

Sudan remain on three points, while Senegal also moved to four after beating Ethiopia, creating an early contest at the top of Group J.

South Sudan 0-5 Egypt – Group B

Egypt responded to their opening draw with Angola in emphatic fashion, defeating South Sudan 5-0 in Juba as Omar Marmoush scored twice.

Mostafa Zico, whose effort against Angola on Matchday One was disallowed for offside, opened the scoring in the 36th minute and sent the Pharaohs into the interval with a 1-0 lead.

Egypt increased their advantage four minutes after the restart, when Marmoush found the net in the 49th minute.

Substitute Ibrahim Adel made it 3-0 in the 75th minute, before Marmoush struck again eight minutes later to complete his brace and effectively end South Sudan’s hopes.

Egypt were not finished. Another substitute, Hamza Abdelkarim, added a fifth in second-half stoppage time to complete a commanding display by the seven-time African champions.

The win gives Egypt four points from their opening two Group B games following their goalless draw with Angola.

South Sudan remain pointless after the heavy defeat, having already lost 2-1 to Malawi in their first match.

Comoros 1-0 Namibia

Comoros recorded their first victory in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027 qualifiers by edging Namibia 1-0 in Tuesday’s Group G Matchday Two meeting.

Benjaloud Youssouf broke the deadlock in the 54th minute after a goalless first half, earning Comoros three points after their opening 3-1 defeat by Cameroon.

Namibia, who began with a 1-0 victory over Congo, made several changes after the interval but could not find the equaliser they needed to salvage a point.

The result leaves Comoros, Namibia and Cameroon level on three points, although the Indomitable Lions have played one match fewer.

Cameroon are due to meet Congo in the group’s other Matchday Two fixture. Congo sit bottom without a point and are still seeking their first win of the campaign.

Madagascar 1-1 Tanzania – Group L

Madagascar and Tanzania ended their TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027 Group L qualifier level at 1-1 on Tuesday.

Tanzania, who are already guaranteed a place at the finals as co-hosts, took the lead in the 39th minute through Cyprian Kachewele after a competitive first half.

Madagascar responded quickly following the restart, restoring parity just five minutes into the second period.

Nicolas Fontaine finished from Ehsen Kari’s assist in the 50th minute to bring the Barea level and revive their hopes of taking something from the match.

The draw gives Madagascar their first point of the campaign. Tanzania also opened their account after beginning with a 2-0 home defeat by Guinea-Bissau.

Because Tanzania are automatically qualified, Madagascar’s principal fight is with Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau for the group’s remaining qualification place.