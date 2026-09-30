Sahel States Launch TV Channel to Counter Western News Coverage

A new television channel backed by Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger is taking aim at what the three military-led governments describe as one-sided Western coverage of the Sahel. Tafouk TV is designed to promote the alliance’s own account of events across the region.
The channel broadcasts from Bamako via Canal+ and is set to offer news, fact-checking and geopolitical programmes in French, English and local languages. Its launch forms part of a wider effort by the Alliance of Sahel States to establish joint political, security and media institutions as the three countries pull further away from France and deepen relations with Russia.
Tafouk TV has received Russian support and entered into a cooperation agreement with Russia’s state-funded RT. The alliance is also preparing to create a joint news agency. Critics have cautioned that the emerging media network must not turn into a vehicle for official propaganda, urging the governments to protect greater pluralism in the region’s press.