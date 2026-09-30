Spanish King Says Ceuta Migrant Crossing Is Responsibility of Entire European Union

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In an unusually forthright speech, delivered as Spain continued to confront the consequences of the Ceuta border rush two months ago today, the king described the events in…

Spain’s King Felipe VI used a gala dinner held for French President Emmanuel Macron to urge European countries to show greater solidarity with Spain after tens of thousands…

Spain’s King Felipe VI used a gala dinner held for French President Emmanuel Macron to urge European countries to show greater solidarity with Spain after tens of thousands…

Spain’s King Felipe VI used a gala dinner held for French President Emmanuel Macron to urge European countries to show greater solidarity with Spain after tens of thousands of migrants arrived in Ceuta.

In an unusually forthright speech, delivered as Spain continued to confront the consequences of the Ceuta border rush two months ago today, the king described the events in the North African enclave as “unacceptable”. He said the influx had created an immense security, public order and humanitarian challenge.

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“It’s a situation that ought to have as a consequence a reinforcement of collaboration between ‌member states in resources and cooperation,” ⁠he said.

“The European countries that suffer the most pressure from being on the external borders of the European Union cannot alone bear a responsibility that also belongs to everyone.”

Mr Sanchez, meanwhile, has suggested possible ⁠changes to asylum rules that would allow authorities to return new arrivals more quickly. NGOs and lawyers have warned that such measures ‌would breach international human rights conventions.

The police evict Ceutan migrants from Benitez Beach

Asked about the proposals at a news conference, ⁠territorial policy minister ‌Angel Victor Torres said the government was “analysing the possibility” of changing the law. He cautioned, however, that such an amendment was “not easy” because of international legal obligations.

After 72,000 migrants crossed into Ceuta on 30 July, ⁠European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised Spain for acting swiftly to return most of those who arrived to Morocco.

⁠Other European leaders took a less sympathetic view. Italy suspended the European Union’s border-free Schengen arrangements with Spain for one month.

European Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner yesterday introduced a plan aimed at tightening EU border controls in response to the events in Ceuta.

The proposal, which must be approved by member states, would expand the mandate of Frontex, the EU border protection agency, and establish a standing corps capable of immediate deployment.

Read more:Spain PM says Morocco border control ‘failed’ in Ceuta