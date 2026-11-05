DR Congo Rebels Threaten Radio Station, Demand Approval to Broadcast

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CPJ said the intimidation underscores the mounting risks for journalists reporting on the conflict in eastern DR Congo. The organization called on militia leaders to end threats against…

Munguakonkwa remained out of sight for five days while armed members of the Front for the Refoundation of the Nation reportedly searched for him. The director of community…

Journalist Guillaume Munguakonkwa was forced into hiding after militia members in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo allegedly targeted him over broadcasts about their activities, the Committee to Protect…

Journalist Guillaume Munguakonkwa was forced into hiding after militia members in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo allegedly targeted him over broadcasts about their activities, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said.

Munguakonkwa remained out of sight for five days while armed members of the Front for the Refoundation of the Nation reportedly searched for him. The director of community radio station Kamole FM was also summoned and instructed to submit every news report for approval before broadcast, with imprisonment threatened if he refused.

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CPJ said the intimidation underscores the mounting risks for journalists reporting on the conflict in eastern DR Congo. The organization called on militia leaders to end threats against Munguakonkwa, stop interfering with Kamole FM’s work and respect press freedom by allowing independent journalism.