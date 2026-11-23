This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

MOGADISHU — Federal Parliament of Somalia MP Faizo Jeyte has brought serious allegations against the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) before the House of the People, revealing that the…

MOGADISHU — Federal Parliament of Somalia MP Faizo Jeyte has brought serious allegations against the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) before the House of the People, revealing that the department charges citizens seeking its services excessive fees that are not in accordance with the law.

According to the lawmaker, anyone requiring CID services, particularly a certificate of good conduct, is charged $50, five times the official government fee of just $10.

Faizo Jeyte noted that this additional revenue is not included in the national budget and does not appear anywhere in the annual financial accounts, raising serious questions about the legality of the fees and who controls their administration.

She insisted that it is inappropriate for a government institution to impose fees on citizens without a legal basis or a transparent financial procedure through which it can be held accountable.

The lawmaker also questioned the legal authority of government institutions to collect public revenue, asking why an institution other than the Ministry of Finance is able to collect income directly from citizens.

Finally, she urged the government leadership to take immediate action against the illegal collection of fees from people seeking services at the CID headquarters.

The issue has once again revived debate over the transparency of government revenue management, the legality of fees collected by various institutions, and how such funds are recorded in the national budget.

Meanwhile, there has so far been no statement or official response from the CID administration regarding the allegations raised before parliament.

AXADLETM