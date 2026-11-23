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The move followed the election of Liban Ahmed Hassan as Galmudug’s president. Hassan belongs to the same clan as Fiqi, a development that reportedly prompted a realignment of…

Fiqi, a prominent supporter of term-ended President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, lost his position amid a shift in political alliances tied to the change in leadership in the central…

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has replaced Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi with parliamentarian Saadaq Omar Hassan, better known as Saadq Joon, in a cabinet…

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MOGADISHU, Somalia — Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has replaced Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi with parliamentarian Saadaq Omar Hassan, better known as Saadq Joon, in a cabinet reshuffle announced Monday.

Fiqi, a prominent supporter of term-ended President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, lost his position amid a shift in political alliances tied to the change in leadership in the central state of Galmudug.

The move followed the election of Liban Ahmed Hassan as Galmudug’s president. Hassan belongs to the same clan as Fiqi, a development that reportedly prompted a realignment of political posts within the federal government.

Barre appointed Saadaq Joon, a member of Somalia’s lower house, the House of the People, as defence minister in a decree issued by the prime minister.

The appointment reflects Somalia’s clan-based power-sharing system, which plays a major role in determining how senior government positions are distributed among political and clan constituencies.

The prime minister also announced a limited reshuffle affecting two deputy ministers, government spokesman Abdinasir Mohamed said while reading the decree to reporters.

The order referred to constitutional provisions granting the prime minister authority to appoint ministers and said the changes followed consultations with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Fiqi’s departure represents a notable change in Somalia’s security leadership as political tensions grow over the electoral process and the country’s broader political framework.

The federal government remains at odds with opposition groups and several regional administrations over proposed electoral reforms and arrangements for upcoming elections. Negotiations have so far failed to bridge the differences.

The reshuffle also comes as foreign forces deployed in Somalia begin pulling out of some military positions, intensifying questions about the country’s security structure and whether national forces can assume greater responsibility.

Somalia has depended heavily on international military assistance in its campaign against al-Shabab, the al Qaeda-linked militant organization that continues to attack government forces and civilians.

The defence ministry commands the country’s armed forces and coordinates military operations, making the new appointment especially significant as the government seeks to reinforce security institutions and move toward greater national control of security responsibilities.

AXADLETM