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Mogadishu (AX) — The leadership of North Western State of Somalia has expressed deep concern that Israel could reconsider the recognition it granted to the administration following Prime…

Mogadishu (AX) — The leadership of North Western State of Somalia has expressed deep concern that Israel could reconsider the recognition it granted to the administration following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s election defeat and the decision to task opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming a new government, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported Thursday.

The report indicated that Israeli diplomats and officials had assured North Western State of Somalia leaders that there were no plans whatsoever to reverse the recognition decision, even if Netanyahu were replaced as head of government.

Israeli sources, including figures outside direct political circles, assured officials from North Western State of Somalia that recognition was not an issue dividing the country’s political parties.

The reassurance came amid concerns in Hargeisa that any change in Israel’s leadership could undermine the diplomatic relationship established during Netanyahu’s government.

Eisenkot, who heads the centrist Yashar party, was tasked with forming a new government by President Isaac Herzog on Nov. 8, after being backed by parties holding 67 of the 120 seats in the Knesset.

Netanyahu, meanwhile, remains the caretaker prime minister while negotiations and difficult talks over the formation of a new government continue.

On Dec. 26, 2025, Israel formally recognized North Western State of Somalia as an independent state, becoming the first United Nations member state to take such a step.

The decision was strongly opposed by Somalia’s federal government, which insists that North Western State of Somalia is an inseparable part of its territory within its internationally recognized borders.

North Western State of Somalia declared its secession from Somalia in 1991 and has since maintained its own administration, security forces and government institutions, although its claim to independence has been consistently rejected by Mogadishu.

The reported confirmation from Israel came as both sides are rapidly developing their diplomatic relations.

Earlier this month, Israel’s ambassador-designate to North Western State of Somalia, Michael Lotem, presented his diplomatic credentials to the president of North Western State of Somalia, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro, at a ceremony held at the presidential palace in Hargeisa.

The ceremony was viewed as another step toward implementing and strengthening relations between the two sides following Israel’s decision to recognize North Western State of Somalia.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar welcomed the diplomatic step, reiterating his government’s firm commitment to strengthening cooperation with Hargeisa.

“Israel is committed to developing and strengthening its relations with North Western State of Somalia,” Sa’ar said.

The minister described the exchange of ambassadors as part of a plan to implement the agreement reached by the two sides when they established mutual recognition.

These diplomatic steps are also emerging as North Western State of Somalia seeks close security cooperation with Israel due to the expanding military relationship between Turkey and Somalia’s federal government.

In an interview with Middle East Eye last month, Mohamed Osman Fadal, a senior foreign policy adviser to the president of North Western State of Somalia, indicated that Hargeisa was seeking assistance from Israel to build its air defense capabilities.

“We need air defense equipment,” Fadal said. “We want Israel to support us in countering Turkey.”

The official’s remarks clearly reflected the concerns held by some officials in North Western State of Somalia about Turkey’s military presence in Somalia, particularly its role in training and equipping Somalia’s armed forces.

Somalia’s government has repeatedly condemned Israel’s recognition of North Western State of Somalia and has completely rejected the Israeli ambassador appointed to Hargeisa, describing the developments as a blatant violation of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The latest information reported by KAN indicates that Israeli officials believe the plan to recognize North Western State of Somalia will proceed as it stands, regardless of any change in the country’s government leadership.

However, Eisenkot has not yet publicly stated his position on issues concerning North Western State of Somalia, while the official structure of Israel’s prospective unity government also remains unclear.