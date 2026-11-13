UN experts urge Somali government to respect judicial independence, rule of law

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On 5 November 2026, five judges proceeded with the case and found that the extensions were unlawful, ruling that the terms of both Parliament and the President had…

The dismissal of Chief Justice Ahmed came on the eve of a Supreme Court decision on the legality of recent measures that extended the mandates of the President…

GENEVA – Somalia’s judiciary has been thrust into a constitutional crisis after UN experts* condemned the Government’s removal of Chief Justice Bashe Yusuf Ahmed on 4 November 2026…

GENEVA – Somalia’s judiciary has been thrust into a constitutional crisis after UN experts* condemned the Government’s removal of Chief Justice Bashe Yusuf Ahmed on 4 November 2026 and the swearing-in of an alleged successor three days later.

“We strongly condemn this blatant interference with the independence

of the judiciary,” the experts said. “The unilateral dismissal of the

Chief Justice by Presidential decree did not follow constitutional

procedures, including approval by Parliament or a proposal from the

Judicial Services Commission. His quick replacement, within days and

without following legal procedures, undermines the rule of law.”

The dismissal of Chief Justice Ahmed came on the eve of a Supreme

Court decision on the legality of recent measures that extended the

mandates of the President and Parliament from four to five years.

On 5 November 2026, five judges proceeded with the case and found

that the extensions were unlawful, ruling that the terms of both

Parliament and the President had expired. The Court ordered elections to

be held within 90 days. The judges further held that the Chief

Justice’s removal was unconstitutional and was intended to obstruct the

Court’s review of the presidential and parliamentary term extensions.

The Government did not comply with the rulings. Instead, hundreds of

security personnel were deployed to the Supreme Court in what the

experts described as an effort to disrupt and intimidate the Court.

Personal security protection was withdrawn from seven Supreme Court

judges, despite risks to their safety, and the judges have been barred

from travelling.

On 7 November, Ibrahim Idle Suleiman was sworn in during a ceremony

as the purported new Chief Justice. The President attended the event.

“We condemn the attempted intimidation of judges and serious threats

to their security – their personal protection must be urgently

reinstated,” the experts said. “We call on security forces to stand

down.”

“International, African and national law require all countries to

ensure the independence of the judiciary, including when deciding

political disputes, as an essential guarantee of the rule of law and

democracy.”

Judges must be able to rule on cases without improper influence, pressure, threats

or interference, and the judicial process must be protected from

inappropriate or unwarranted intervention. Judges may be suspended or

removed only on grounds of incapacity or conduct that makes them unfit

to perform their duties. Any proceedings must be fair, apply established

standards of judicial conduct and provide for independent review.

The safeguards governing how judges are selected and appointed are set out in the Principles for Judicial Appointments.

Concerns had already been raised that ‘irregular and contested processes of constitutional reform’ and

‘the lack of an independent judiciary’ could weaken the country’s

counter-terrorism and stabilisation efforts, as Somalia faces grave

danger from Al Shabaab.

“The lawfully appointed Chief Justice Ahmed must be restored to

office and his security and that of all other judges must be

guaranteed,” the experts said.

Source: UN Human Rights Office