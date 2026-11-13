Armed Men Attack Peter Obi Opposition Campaign Rally in Lagos

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NDC supporters accused the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) of orchestrating the violence, a claim the party rejected, saying no evidence linked it to the attack. The incident…

Witnesses said the group arrived with axes, clubs and machetes, sparking confrontations that moved into nearby streets. Police later used tear gas to break up the crowds. One…

Armed assailants disrupted a campaign gathering for Nigerian opposition presidential candidate Peter Obi’s Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) in Lagos, attacking supporters and journalists ahead of the January 16,…

Armed assailants disrupted a campaign gathering for Nigerian opposition presidential candidate Peter Obi’s Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) in Lagos, attacking supporters and journalists ahead of the January 16, 2027 election.

Witnesses said the group arrived with axes, clubs and machetes, sparking confrontations that moved into nearby streets. Police later used tear gas to break up the crowds. One journalist was assaulted and had his recording equipment stolen.

NDC supporters accused the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) of orchestrating the violence, a claim the party rejected, saying no evidence linked it to the attack. The incident has heightened fears over political intimidation and election-related violence as campaigning gathers pace before the vote.