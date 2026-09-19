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Saturday, September 19, 2026 6 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH Dhuhr 11:52
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Breaking: Veteran Somali journalist Mohamed Aweys Mudey killed in Germany
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Veteran Somali journalist Mohamed Aweys Mudey killed in Germany

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 19, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
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Veteran Somali journalist Mohamed Aweys Mudey killed in Germany

Veteran Somali journalist Mohamed Aweys Mudey, known to many as “Boqorka Bartamaha,” was killed Friday night in Germany, where he had lived in recent years, Somali officials said.

Mudey was reportedly attacked by a knife-wielding man. The circumstances of the killing remain unclear, and German police have not released further information about the incident.

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Mudey spent decades in journalism, serving with Somali national media both before and after the collapse of the Somali state.

Somalia’s Ministry of Information offered condolences to Mudey’s family, relatives and colleagues across the Somali media community in a statement.

The statement was issued on behalf of Information Minister Abdifatah Qasim Mohamud, Deputy Minister Abdirahman Yusuf Omar Al-Adala, Director General Abdullahi Hayir Duale, department directors and ministry staff.

Minister Abdifatah prayed that Allah grant Mudey the highest level of Paradise and provide his family, relatives, fellow journalists and the Somali nation with patience and faith.

Mudey was among the Somali journalists who left the country amid insecurity and eventually established lives abroad.

News of his death has drawn sorrow from Somali journalists and members of the wider diaspora, who remembered him as a veteran and influential figure in Somali broadcasting.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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