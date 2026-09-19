English football club apologises for ‘United 93’ clothing collection

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Nearly 3,000 people died in 2001 after passenger jets hijacked by al Qaida terrorists struck New York’s twin towers at the World Trade Centre, bringing both buildings down,…

Oxford United has apologised after launching a clothing collection branded “United 93” on the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Oxford United has apologised after launching a clothing collection branded “United 93” on the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. Nearly 3,000 people died in 2001…

Oxford United has apologised after launching a clothing collection branded “United 93” on the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Nearly 3,000 people died in 2001 after passenger jets hijacked by al Qaida terrorists struck New York’s twin towers at the World Trade Centre, bringing both buildings down, as well as the Pentagon outside Washington, DC.

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A fourth aircraft, United Airlines Flight 93, crashed into a field in rural Pennsylvania after its crew and passengers fought back against the hijackers. Their actions prevented the plane from reaching another intended target, believed to have been the US Capitol in Washington.

Oxford said its Campus Collection – reportedly including an American football jersey and a baseball jersey carrying the words “United 93” – had been released “without understanding of the historical context and associations”.

A statement from the League One club read: “Oxford United would like to sincerely apologise for the recent launch of the Campus Collection.

“The range was released without understanding of the historical context and associations. It should never have reached the point of sale, and we accept full responsibility for failing to carry out proper due diligence.

“We have withdrawn the collection with immediate effect and are reviewing our approval processes to prevent anything similar from happening again.

“Once again, we would like to formally express our sincere apologies for this error and for any offence caused.”