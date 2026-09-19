Somalia’s Factory Boom Creates New Market for Kenyan Firms

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The development is reshaping a Kenya-Somalia trade relationship long driven by Kenyan exports of consumer and manufactured products to the Somali market.

Somalia’s expanding manufacturing base is opening a new front for Kenyan businesses, which can supply machinery, raw materials, technology and technical expertise even as rising domestic production begins…

Somalia’s expanding manufacturing base is opening a new front for Kenyan businesses, which can supply machinery, raw materials, technology and technical expertise even as rising domestic production begins…

Somalia’s expanding manufacturing base is opening a new front for Kenyan businesses, which can supply machinery, raw materials, technology and technical expertise even as rising domestic production begins to curb demand for imported finished goods.

The development is reshaping a Kenya-Somalia trade relationship long driven by Kenyan exports of consumer and manufactured products to the Somali market.

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The shift was underscored at the seventh Somali Business Awards, where Shakir Group received two major honors. Shakir General Trading was named Best General Trading Company of the Year, while Shakir Foam Factory took the Best Foam Factory of the Year award.

The awards point to the widening scope of Somalia’s private sector, as companies once centered on importing and distributing goods increasingly commit capital to domestic manufacturing.

That transition could create business for Kenyan suppliers of industrial inputs such as machinery, spare parts, chemicals, packaging materials and engineering services.

Abdiaziz Ali Ahmed, chief executive of Shakir Group, said the awards recognized the company’s progress and reflected the confidence placed in it by customers and partners.

“We are honored to receive these two national recognitions. They reflect the dedication of our teams, the trust of our customers and the support of our partners.”

Ahmed said the recognition would strengthen the company’s resolve to invest further in Somalia.

“For us, these awards are not simply a celebration of what we have achieved; they are a responsibility to continue improving, investing and building businesses that create lasting value for Somalia.”

A significant share of Kenya’s trade with Somalia passes through the Port of Mombasa and the road corridors connecting the two countries, providing Kenyan companies with established access to Somali buyers.

As Somali factories expand, Kenyan manufacturers of foam, plastics, construction materials and other finished products may face greater competition in the market.

At the same time, the factories will need equipment, raw materials and technical support, potentially creating fresh demand for Kenyan firms with the capacity to serve Somalia’s growing industrial sector.