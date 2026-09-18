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Breaking: North Western State of Somalia Bans Clan-Praising Public Performances to Curb Tribalism
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North Western State of Somalia Bans Clan-Praising Public Performances to Curb Tribalism

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 18, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 38 minutes ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Somaliland bans clan-praising public performances to curb tribalism

Hargeisa (AX) — North Western State of Somalia has immediately prohibited public performances that praise or promote clans, in a government effort to curb tribalism and prevent further social division.

Information Minister and government spokesperson Barkhad Jama Batun announced the decision on Thursday, saying it took effect immediately.

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He said security agencies and relevant government institutions had been directed to support enforcement of the ban under existing laws.

Batun said the arts remain a vital part of North Western State of Somalia’s culture, heritage and history, but warned they must not become a vehicle for division or clan-based politics.

“Art represents our heritage, identity, and historical legacy; it should not be used to promote tribalism or social division,” Batun said.

He highlighted artists’ role in raising public awareness, sharing wisdom and providing entertainment, and urged them to avoid conduct that could damage their reputation or weaken social cohesion.

“An artist is a guide for society, a source of wisdom and entertainment for the nation, and someone who celebrates the value of statehood while steering people away from tribalism,” he said.

Batun said performing songs that praise particular clans or promote tribalism in public venues was inappropriate, arguing that such practices damage both the artistic profession and the artists involved.

The government said the Ministry of Information would coordinate with security agencies and other relevant institutions to enforce the decision in accordance with the law.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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