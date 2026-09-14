Somalia prepares for El Niño as climate risks intensify

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The meeting is taking place as Somalia remains highly exposed to drought, floods and other weather-driven disasters that continue to strain vulnerable communities, livelihoods and food security.

MOGADISHU, Somalia (Axadle) - Somalia is moving to get ahead of the next climate emergency, intensifying national planning as authorities review threats tied to expected El Niño 2026…

MOGADISHU, Somalia (Axadle) – Somalia is moving to get ahead of the next climate emergency, intensifying national planning as authorities review threats tied to expected El Niño 2026…

MOGADISHU, Somalia (Axadle) – Somalia is moving to get ahead of the next climate emergency, intensifying national planning as authorities review threats tied to expected El Niño 2026 conditions and the approaching Deyr rainy season.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Gen. Bashir Mohamed Jama opened the National Climate Outlook Forum (NCOF 2026) in Mogadishu, bringing together government officials and climate specialists to analyze the Deyr 2026 outlook, assess emerging risks and identify steps to improve readiness.

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The meeting is taking place as Somalia remains highly exposed to drought, floods and other weather-driven disasters that continue to strain vulnerable communities, livelihoods and food security.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has also convened the technical kick-off meeting for Somalia’s Weather and Climate Information Services Action First initiative. The program, carried out with the World Meteorological Organization and the UK Met Office, is designed to improve action-based forecasting, early warning systems and anticipatory action.

Officials said timely, credible climate information will be essential if communities and authorities are to respond before severe weather turns into a humanitarian crisis.

Agriculture and food security authorities are pressing for seasonal forecasts to be turned into clear, usable advice for farmers. Mohamed Muse, Director of Food Security at the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation, said climate information should guide timely agricultural advisories, anticipatory steps and preparedness efforts to safeguard crops, livelihoods and food supplies.

The talks drew representatives from international financial institutions, climate-finance organizations, development partners and the Federal Government of Somalia to discuss stronger collaboration on climate action.

The latest government efforts reflect a wider move toward anticipatory action, placing greater weight on climate forecasts, early warning systems and climate finance to help communities prepare before disasters strike.