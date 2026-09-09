Turkish Frigate TCG Göksu Arrives in Mogadishu as Naval Cooperation Expands

The Turkish Navy frigate TCG Göksu arrived at Mogadishu Port as Türkiye maintains its naval presence and expands defense, maritime security and energy cooperation with Somalia.

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The frigate has previously helped protect Turkish oil exploration and support vessels off the Somali coast.

TCG Göksu made a port call in Mogadishu as part of Türkiye’s continuing naval presence in Somalia.

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Mogadishu (AX) — The Turkish Navy frigate TCG Göksu arrived at Mogadishu Port on Saturday, underscoring Türkiye’s continuing naval presence in Somalia as the two countries broaden cooperation in defense, maritime security and energy.

The Turkish Embassy in Mogadishu announced the port call in a Facebook post. Embassy officials boarded the frigate and met members of its naval crew.

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“We paid a visit to TCG Göksu frigate, a component of the Somalia Turkish Naval Task Group Command, and met with our gallant Turkish Navy personnel,” the embassy said. “We wish them fair winds and following seas.”

Part of a wider maritime deployment

TCG Göksu has previously taken part in Turkish maritime operations connected to Somalia, including a mission supporting offshore oil exploration.

In July 2026, Türkiye’s Ministry of Defense said the frigate was operating alongside the Turkish naval vessels TCG Gelibolu and TCG Bartın. Their mission was to protect the oil exploration vessel Çağrı Bey and the support ships Korkut, Altan and Sancar.

The deployment forms part of the Curad-1 oil exploration operation off Somalia’s coast. The assignment links Türkiye’s naval presence to Ankara’s growing involvement in Somalia’s energy sector and the protection of vessels taking part in offshore work.

The embassy did not provide further details about the length of TCG Göksu’s stay in Mogadishu or announce additional activities during the port call.

Defense and energy ties deepen

The frigate’s arrival comes as Mogadishu and Ankara continue expanding a partnership that spans military training, maritime security and energy cooperation. Türkiye has maintained a significant role in supporting Somali security institutions, while its naval deployments have added a maritime dimension to that relationship.

Türkiye has also extended its military mission in Somalia for another two years, allowing Turkish forces to continue supporting and training Somali security personnel. The extension provides a framework for Ankara’s military engagement as Somalia works to strengthen its security forces.

For Somalia, cooperation at sea is particularly important because of the country’s long coastline and the growing attention directed toward offshore resources. Protecting exploration vessels and their support ships also requires sustained coordination between naval forces and civilian maritime operations.

TCG Göksu’s presence in Mogadishu illustrates how the Somalia-Türkiye relationship is moving beyond land-based military training to include offshore security and support for energy exploration. The frigate’s role in the Turkish naval task group places it at the intersection of those priorities.

A visible sign of Ankara’s role

Port calls by military vessels provide an opportunity for diplomatic engagement while demonstrating an active naval presence. In this case, the embassy visit highlighted the personnel serving aboard the frigate and Türkiye’s continuing commitment to the task group assigned to Somalia-related operations.

The arrival also comes during a period of widening engagement between the two governments. While the embassy’s announcement focused on the crew and the vessel’s visit, TCG Göksu’s earlier role in protecting the Curad-1 operation reflects the broader strategic importance of maritime security to their partnership.