Former South West leader alleges Türkiye-linked role in Doolow district drone attack

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Baidoa (AX) — Former South West State President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen has accused two Turkish nationals and a Somali national of involvement in the reported drone strike…

Baidoa (AX) — Former South West State President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen has accused two Turkish nationals and a Somali national of involvement in the reported drone strike…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Baidoa (AX) — Former South West State President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen has accused two Turkish nationals and a Somali national of involvement in the reported drone strike on the home of former Somali Correctional Service commander Gen. Mahad Abdirahman Shub in Doolow district, Gedo region.

In a statement issued Friday, Laftagareen said his administration had gathered information linking the three individuals to the attack. He added that it had identified the person who allegedly ordered the strike and would take what he called appropriate action.

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“The Government of the Southwest State of Somalia strongly condemns the airstrikes carried out in Doolow District, Gedo Region, and areas near Baidoa, the capital of Southwest State, involving an F-16 fighter aircraft,” the statement said.

Laftagareen’s office characterized the Doolow incident as an attempted assassination targeting Gen. Mahad Abdirahman Aden, who is also known as Taliye Shub.

“The Office of the President of the Southwest State of Somalia condemns the attempted assassination and aerial bombardment directed last night against Commander Mahad Abdirahman Aden,” the statement said.

He also condemned attacks reported on the outskirts of Baidoa on Friday morning, alleging that forces unlawfully mobilized from various parts of Somalia had been deployed under the direction of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Laftagareen accused President Hassan Sheikh of deploying military force against political rivals.

He further warned that military equipment and capabilities Türkiye supplied to Somalia for training and capacity-building were being used to suppress political opponents and target civilians.

Laftagareen urged the United Nations, African Union, IGAD, League of Arab States, European Union, United States, United Kingdom and other international partners to investigate and monitor what he described as alleged atrocities by the administration of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Gen. Mahad Abdirahman Aden, a former member of Somalia’s 11th Parliament and former commander of the Somali Correctional Service, survived the incident with minor injuries, according to Jubaland State. Four civilians, including his wife, were also wounded.

Somalia’s federal government has rejected claims that it was involved in the reported strike.

In a statement released Friday, the Ministry of Information said preliminary reports from security agencies indicated that the explosions resulted from explosives being prepared inside the residence.

The federal government said it would establish a fact-finding committee to investigate the incident, determine its motive and identify those responsible.