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Police Repel Suspected Militants Following Attack in Mandera

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 7, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 20 hours ago 1-minute read
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Police repel suspected militants after attack in Mandera

Heavily armed attackers descended on Arabia town in Mandera County on Sunday evening, triggering an intense exchange of gunfire with security forces that ultimately drove them away.

Senior intelligence officials in Mandera said security personnel engaged the assailants in a fierce firefight before forcing them to withdraw. 

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According to official reports, police officers and local security teams deployed in the border town held their positions and brought the area under control.

Authorities have not formally identified the gunmen, but officers suspect they were Al-Shabaab militants, who have repeatedly targeted communities along the volatile Kenya-Somalia border.

Mandera’s senior police command said no casualties had been reported following the confrontation.

A detailed assessment is underway to establish the full scope of the attack, while security agencies have stepped up patrols across the region in an effort to locate the fleeing assailants. 

 

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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