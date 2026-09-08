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Police arrest suspected robber in targeted Garissa operation

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 8, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 4 hours ago 1-minute read
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Police arrest suspected robbery suspect after targeted Garissa operation

Officers from Garissa Police Station arrested the suspect after detectives pursued leads that took them to Bulla Buruburis/CFM/FILE

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7—Police in Garissa have detained a suspected robbery offender wanted over a series of robberies reported in Garissa Township, following a focused operation in Bulla Buruburis.

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The suspect was apprehended by officers from Garissa Police Station after detectives used information gathered during their investigations to locate him, the National Police Service (NPS) said.

Police also recovered a mobile phone at the scene, which investigators suspect may be connected to the alleged robberies. The device was secured at Garissa Police Station as an exhibit.

The suspect remains in custody at the station as he awaits arraignment.

The arrest is the latest in a series of police operations aimed at disrupting robbery networks in the town. Officers have been relying on information supplied by members of the public to identify and locate suspects.

The NPS praised residents for sharing information promptly, saying cooperation between communities and security agencies is essential to efforts to curb crime.

“We remind the public to stay vigilant and to share any information about crime with the nearest police station or through emergency services,” the police said. Police did not provide details of the specific robberies

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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