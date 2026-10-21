Tigray Rebels Claim More Than 1,500 Ethiopian Soldiers Killed as Abiy Ahmed Warns Eritrea

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Negash Hiluf, an official with the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), said rebel forces killed 1,511 federal troops and wounded another 1,050 during clashes on Oct. 17 and…

Tigray rebels claim 1,500 Ethiopian soldiers killed as PM Abiy Ahmed issues warning to Eritrea NAIROBI, Kenya - Tigray rebels said Tuesday that more than 1,500 Ethiopian soldiers…

Tigray rebels claim 1,500 Ethiopian soldiers killed as PM Abiy Ahmed issues warning to Eritrea NAIROBI, Kenya – Tigray rebels said Tuesday that more than 1,500 Ethiopian soldiers…

Transparency How we know

✓ Transparency How we know High confidence

Tigray rebels claim 1,500 Ethiopian soldiers killed as PM Abiy Ahmed issues warning to Eritrea

NAIROBI, Kenya – Tigray rebels said Tuesday that more than 1,500 Ethiopian soldiers were killed during two days of fighting in the country’s northern Tigray region, a claim that came as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed warned Eritrea of “very severe” consequences over its alleged support for armed groups.

- Advertisement -

Negash Hiluf, an official with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), said rebel forces killed 1,511 federal troops and wounded another 1,050 during clashes on Oct. 17 and 18.

“Tigray Defense Forces (TDF) intercepted Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) troops near Mirena … inflicting 1,511 fatalities and wounding 1,050 others,” Hiluf said.

He made the comments in a video briefing broadcast by the pro-opposition Tigray Media Corporation.

Ethiopia has not publicly responded to the claims.

The TPLF said the fighting took place near Mirena in central Tigray, where government forces were attempting to push toward the town of Adet.

The rebels also said 11 members of the Tigray Peace Force, an armed group supporting the federal government, were killed.

The reported casualty figures could not be independently verified. Neither Ethiopian authorities nor the military has issued a public response to the TPLF’s account.

In a separate development, Abiy accused Eritrea of backing Tigray forces seeking to destabilize Ethiopia and warned Asmara against disregarding repeated appeals for cooperation.

“I believe that opting to be a host of enemies instead of partner in development is not beneficial. However, the consequence of giving a deaf ear to our calls will be very, very, very severe,” Abiy said.

The prime minister spoke in an interview aired by the state-owned Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation.

Abiy said closer cooperation between the two neighboring countries would offer a better path than military confrontation, urging Eritrean authorities to focus on economic development and peaceful relations.

Ethiopia has repeatedly alleged that Eritrean troops have crossed its northern border and supported the TPLF. Asmara has rejected those accusations.

Eritrea, for its part, has accused Ethiopia of trying to take control of its Red Sea port of Assab, fueling concern that the fighting could widen into a regional conflict.

The latest TPLF claims came after reports that Ethiopian forces withdrew from Adwa and Rama, towns near the Eritrean border, following attacks by rebel fighters.

Federal troops previously seized Mekelle, Tigray’s regional capital, along with several other towns in an offensive launched after major hostilities resumed on Sept. 23.

Addis Ababa later announced a six-month caretaker administration for Tigray, as the federal government moved to strengthen its control and restore public services.

The TPLF is also a member of the Alliance for Survival, a coalition of seven armed and political groups established in September to oppose Abiy’s government.